ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/JUNETEENTH-PROTESTS --TIME APPROX

Thousands of protesters mark 'Juneteenth' in Washington, DC

Start: 19 Jun 2020 19:18 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2020 20:18 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - Thousands of protesters gather in Washington D.C. to mark "Juneteenth". June 19 commemorates the U.S. abolition of slavery by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which was belatedly announced in the state of Texas on June 19, 1865, after the end of the Civil War. (Please note: There are a number of protests and rallies in DC throughout the day, which will likely join up with the Black Lives Matter Plaza event in the evening.)

