Viernes 19 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/JUNETEENTH-PROTESTS --TIME APPROX

Por REUTERSJUN 19
19 de Junio de 2020

Thousands of protesters mark 'Juneteenth' in Washington, DC

Start: 19 Jun 2020 19:43 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2020 20:16 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - Thousands of protesters gather in Washington D.C. to mark "Juneteenth". June 19 commemorates the U.S. abolition of slavery by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which was belatedly announced in the state of Texas on June 19, 1865, after the end of the Civil War. (Please note: There are a number of protests and rallies in DC throughout the day, which will likely join up with the Black Lives Matter Plaza event in the evening.)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Es más tu ondita”: el comentario de Chumel Torres sobre Yuya que desató una nueva controversia

El youtuber protagonizó una nueva pelea, pero ahora en contra de la editora Tania Tagle
Por qué aumentan los casos de COVID-19 en la Florida

Semanas atrás en el estado se registraban unos 700 nuevos positivos por día en promedio; esta semana pasaron los 3.200 en 24 horas. El aumento de las hospitalizaciones confirmó que no se trata sólo de que se hacen más tests
Violencia en México: en promedio 100 personas fueron asesinadas cada día en mayo

El país de 127 millones de habitantes registró durante el mes de mayo 2,982 víctimas de homicidios doloso
Semáforo rojo: estos son los lineamientos que deberán mantener establecimientos y ciudadanos en la CDMX

Los sitios que iban a abrir durante la semana del 22 al 28 de junio, no podrán hacerlo
Aeroméxico descarta haber iniciado o estar considerando proceso de reestructura en EEUU

La empresa dijo además, en un comunicado, que está identificando fuentes adicionales de financiamiento para fortalecer los flujos operativos
La furiosa respuesta de Irma Eréndira Sandoval por su supuesto patrimonio millonario

La titular de la Secretaría de la Función Pública dijo que no permitiría que "sicarios mediáticos" mancharan su nombre ni el de su familia
El ex Fórmula 1 Alex Zanardi sufrió un terrible accidente con su bicicleta: chocó de frente contra un camión y está grave

El ex piloto impactó de frente contra un camión cuando participaba en una competencia de ciclismo adaptado en Italia. En 2001 había sufrido la amputación de sus dos piernas luego de un choque en una carrera de automovilismo
“Me gusta cantar villancicos, excepto en diciembre, viajar y fotografiar”: ella era Elizabeth Montaño, la doctora trans del IMSS asesinada

La educadora médica también era activista por los derechos trans y siempre luchó por hacer del instituto un lugar más incluyente para la comunidad LGBT+
Arribó a Caracas un avión cargado con 94 toneladas de ayuda humanitaria

La carga fue enviada por el gobierno de Suiza, la ONU y la OPS, entre otros organismos, e incluye suministros médicos, purificadores de agua y kits de higiene destinados al combate contra la pandemia de coronavirus
La inesperada revelación íntima de la golfista Paige Spiranac

La ex jugadora profesional reconoció en su podcast que se siente más cómoda sin ropa interior al momento de jugar
López Obrador habló con Trump sobre la lucha contra el COVID-19 en México: “Le dije que lo más importante era lo preventivo”

Este viernes, López Obrador visitó un hospital del ISSSTE rehabilitado por las fuerzas armadas
El CEO de Apple felicitó al presidente de Uruguay por su estrategia innovadora contra el coronavirus

Luis Lacalle Pou compartió una carta enviada por Tim Cook, en la que el ejecutivo celebra la decisión del país sudamericano de adoptar una aplicación que la empresa desarrolló junto a Google, la cual podrá emitir alertas en caso de exposición a un posible contagio. El país tiene una de las cifras más bajas de casos y muertes a nivel global
Arribó a Caracas un avión cargado con 94 toneladas de ayuda humanitaria

EEUU amenazó con sancionar a quienes usurpen la cúpula de los partidos opositores tras los fallos del Tribunal Supremo chavista

Un duro informe refleja las desapariciones forzadas en la dictadura de Maduro como herramienta de represión para silenciar a la oposición

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro volverá a una cuarentena estricta en seis estados y Caracas

La encarnizada guerra interna por el control del poder llevó a la cárcel al jefe de Los Tupamaros

“Los nuevos positivos de coronavirus tienen una carga viral muy baja, no contagiosa”, aseguró uno de los máximos expertos italianos

Twitter etiquetó como “manipulado” un video compartido por Donald Trump sobre las noticias falsas

La increíble historia del seguro contra pandemias que nadie compró y podría haber salvado la economía

El principal epidemiólogo de la Casa Blanca dijo que Estados Unidos no necesita más confinamiento por el coronavirus

Novia exigió la devolución de su dinero a fotógrafa que apoya el movimiento BLM, pero las cosas no salieron como esperaba

“Es más tu ondita”: el comentario de Chumel Torres sobre Yuya que desató una nueva controversia

Violencia en México: en promedio 100 personas fueron asesinadas cada día en mayo

Semáforo rojo: estos son los lineamientos que deberán mantener establecimientos y ciudadanos en la CDMX

Aeroméxico descarta haber iniciado o estar considerando proceso de reestructura en EEUU

La furiosa respuesta de Irma Eréndira Sandoval por su supuesto patrimonio millonario

Gran congestión en tiendas e internet para aprovechar el primer día sin IVA en Colombia

Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

Colombia registró un récord de femicidios durante la cuarentena

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

La madre de Enrique Sacco también tiene coronavirus

Así escribía Ruíz Zafón: fragmento de la gran novela “La sombra del viento”

Crecen las chances de un acuerdo en la deuda bonaerense: el fondo más duro, Fidelity, vendió sus títulos

El papa Francisco declaró beato al catamarqueño Fray Mamerto Esquiú

Rodríguez Larreta está reunido con Axel Kicillof en La Plata para definir si endurecen la cuarentena en el AMBA

Así escribía Ruíz Zafón: fragmento de la gran novela “La sombra del viento”

Por qué aumentan los casos de COVID-19 en la Florida

Violencia en México: en promedio 100 personas fueron asesinadas cada día en mayo

Semáforo rojo: estos son los lineamientos que deberán mantener establecimientos y ciudadanos en la CDMX

Aeroméxico descarta haber iniciado o estar considerando proceso de reestructura en EEUU

“Es más tu ondita”: el comentario de Chumel Torres sobre Yuya que desató una nueva controversia

Arranque caótico, confesión “cholula” y anécdotas de adolescencia: el imperdible diálogo de Alberto Fernández con Héctor Larrea

Aislinn Derbez y Mauricio Ochmann compraron una lujosa propiedad a pesar de haber solicitado el divorcio

Morganna Love, la artista trans reconocida entre las 100 mujeres más poderosas: “Debemos ser respetadas sin importar cómo nos veamos”

Yanina Latorre explicó por qué faltó dos días a “Los ángeles de la mañana”: “Tenía que ayudar a alguien de mi entorno”

El ex Fórmula 1 Alex Zanardi sufrió un terrible accidente con su bicicleta: chocó de frente contra un camión y está grave

La inesperada revelación íntima de la golfista Paige Spiranac

El increíble truco viral de una promesa del básquet norteamericano

Sigue la novela del traspaso de Lautaro Martínez: el Inter subió sus exigencias y el Barça paralizaría las negociaciones

Otra polémica para Djokovic en plena pandemia: lo filmaron en una fiesta bailando sin distanciamiento social

