ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/JUNETEENTH-PROTESTS --TIME APPROX

Black Lives Matter protest in Washington on Juneteenth
Start: 19 Jun 2020 23:51 GMT
End: 19 Jun 2020 23:58 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C. - People gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Washington D.C. to mark "Juneteenth". June 19 commemorates the U.S. abolition of slavery by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which was belatedly announced in the state of Texas on June 19, 1865, after the end of the Civil War.
