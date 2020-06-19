ADVISORY ITALY-GERMANY/ -- APPROXIMATE TIME

Italian FM Di Maio & Germany's Maas news conference in Rome

Start: 22 Jun 2020 09:45 GMT

End: 22 Jun 2020 11:00 GMT

ROME - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and his German counterpart Heiko Maas give a news conference after meeting for talks in Rome.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Meeting

1000GMT APPROX - News conference

