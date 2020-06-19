Viernes 19 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING -- APPROXIMATE TIMING --

Por REUTERSJUN 19
12 de Junio de 2020

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak.

Start: 19 Jun 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2020 16:00 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

Expected speakers:

Dr Tedros Adhanom, WHO director

Mr Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees - as presser will also be on World Refugee Day

They will be joined via zoom by:

Mr Chuol Puok Jock, currently leading COVID-19 response in Gambella region, Ethiopia

Dr Iman Shankiti, WHO representative in Lebanon

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1. NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La encarnizada guerra interna por el control del poder llevó a la cárcel al jefe de Los Tupamaros

La encarnizada guerra interna por el control del poder llevó a la cárcel al jefe de Los Tupamaros

José Tomás Pinto Marrero, de 67 años, está preso después de que el Ministerio Público venezolano ordenó su detención por la muerte de un adolescente, cuyos restos aparecieron enterrados en el solar de una finca de su propiedad
José Tomás Pinto Marrero, de 67 años, está preso después de que el Ministerio Público venezolano ordenó su detención por la muerte de un adolescente, cuyos restos aparecieron enterrados en el solar de una finca de su propiedad

Discriminación, estigmatización y violencia: así es el brutal trato del régimen chino a la comunidad africana en tiempos de coronavirus

Discriminación, estigmatización y violencia: así es el brutal trato del régimen chino a la comunidad africana en tiempos de coronavirus

Las autoridades chinas ven en esa población una fuente "de alto riesgo" para la propagación del COVID-19. La red social Weibo funcionó en las últimas semanas como canal para amplificar los mensajes racistas, pese a la condena internacional. Denuncias y videos de los tratos inhumanos
Las autoridades chinas ven en esa población una fuente "de alto riesgo" para la propagación del COVID-19. La red social Weibo funcionó en las últimas semanas como canal para amplificar los mensajes racistas, pese a la condena internacional. Denuncias y videos de los tratos inhumanos

Monreal se sumó a las voces que piden proteger a jueces federales con el anonimato en casos sensibles

Monreal se sumó a las voces que piden proteger a jueces federales con el anonimato en casos sensibles

El asesinato del juez federal Uriel Villegas, y de su esposa Verónica Barajas, desató un debate sobre los cambios que requiere el Poder Judicial para proteger a sus impartidores de justicia frente a la inseguridad
El asesinato del juez federal Uriel Villegas, y de su esposa Verónica Barajas, desató un debate sobre los cambios que requiere el Poder Judicial para proteger a sus impartidores de justicia frente a la inseguridad

Las decisiones de México ejemplifican por qué América Latina es ahora el centro de la pandemia: The Economist

Las decisiones de México ejemplifican por qué América Latina es ahora el centro de la pandemia: The Economist

El diario aseguró que los gobiernos latinoamericanos buscan empujar su economía con la reapertura prematura de actividades, mientras el coronavirus continúa en ascenso
El diario aseguró que los gobiernos latinoamericanos buscan empujar su economía con la reapertura prematura de actividades, mientras el coronavirus continúa en ascenso

A siete años de la muerte de James Gandolfini, el inolvidable protagonista de “Los Soprano” que se fue demasiado pronto

A siete años de la muerte de James Gandolfini, el inolvidable protagonista de “Los Soprano” que se fue demasiado pronto

Fue el gánster más querible y admirado de la televisión. La muerte lo sorprendió a los 51 años mientras pasaba unas vacaciones en Italia
Fue el gánster más querible y admirado de la televisión. La muerte lo sorprendió a los 51 años mientras pasaba unas vacaciones en Italia

Encontraron restos de 16 personas en fosas clandestinas de Jalisco

Encontraron restos de 16 personas en fosas clandestinas de Jalisco

Los hallazgos se produjeron en los últimos 10 días en cuatro puntos de los municipios de Tlajomulco, Tlaquepaque y Zapopan.
Los hallazgos se produjeron en los últimos 10 días en cuatro puntos de los municipios de Tlajomulco, Tlaquepaque y Zapopan.

Cuáles son las figuras fiscales y legales de la nueva normalidad

Cuáles son las figuras fiscales y legales de la nueva normalidad

Ante la necesidad de reanudar una economía ¿a quién beneficia el diferimiento del pago del impuesto? ¿a quién beneficia la reducción del pago del impuesto? ¿el financiamiento propuesto en el paquete económico es una opción real para las empresas?
Ante la necesidad de reanudar una economía ¿a quién beneficia el diferimiento del pago del impuesto? ¿a quién beneficia la reducción del pago del impuesto? ¿el financiamiento propuesto en el paquete económico es una opción real para las empresas?

Cinco casas y un terreno regalado por el gobierno: las millonarias propiedades de la Familia Sandoval-Ackerman

Cinco casas y un terreno regalado por el gobierno: las millonarias propiedades de la Familia Sandoval-Ackerman

Las seis propiedades fueron pagadas de contado y su costo total ascendería hasta los 60 millones
Las seis propiedades fueron pagadas de contado y su costo total ascendería hasta los 60 millones

Una libélula, clave para explicar la sonrisa de “La Mona Lisa” de Da Vinci

Una libélula, clave para explicar la sonrisa de “La Mona Lisa” de Da Vinci

Un estudio destaca la capacidad visual del genio italiano. "Fue capaz de captar a alguien que está empezando a sonreír", explicó
Un estudio destaca la capacidad visual del genio italiano. "Fue capaz de captar a alguien que está empezando a sonreír", explicó

Reportan que un hombre atacó a otro que esperaba en la fila de automóviles de Mc Donald’s en el Reino Unido

Reportan que un hombre atacó a otro que esperaba en la fila de automóviles de Mc Donald’s en el Reino Unido

Medios locales informaron que la policía busca actualmente al supuesto atacante
Medios locales informaron que la policía busca actualmente al supuesto atacante

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

En el país cafetero casi dos menores de edad son asesinados al día. Según la autoridad forense, en 2019, más de 22.000 fueron víctimas de delitos sexuales y 708 de homicidio
En el país cafetero casi dos menores de edad son asesinados al día. Según la autoridad forense, en 2019, más de 22.000 fueron víctimas de delitos sexuales y 708 de homicidio

Encuentran el cuerpo de la doctora transgénero Elizabeth Montaño, trabajadora del IMSS

Encuentran el cuerpo de la doctora transgénero Elizabeth Montaño, trabajadora del IMSS

La jefa del área de Calidad Educativa del Instituto fue vista por última vez el 8 de junio al salir de su trabajo en al Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI
La jefa del área de Calidad Educativa del Instituto fue vista por última vez el 8 de junio al salir de su trabajo en al Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

La encarnizada guerra interna por el control del poder llevó a la cárcel al jefe de Los Tupamaros

La encarnizada guerra interna por el control del poder llevó a la cárcel al jefe de Los Tupamaros

Estados Unidos sancionó a tres ciudadanos y dos compañías mexicanas por comerciar petróleo venezolano

Estados Unidos sancionó a tres ciudadanos y dos compañías mexicanas por comerciar petróleo venezolano

Sin gasolina, sin datos oficiales y con la producción más baja en 80 años: el régimen de Maduro profundiza el derrumbe de la industria petrolera de Venezuela

Sin gasolina, sin datos oficiales y con la producción más baja en 80 años: el régimen de Maduro profundiza el derrumbe de la industria petrolera de Venezuela

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

ACNUR: “La pandemia ha vuelto aún más vulnerable el gran éxodo venezolano”

ACNUR: “La pandemia ha vuelto aún más vulnerable el gran éxodo venezolano”

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

El terrible destino del juez relacionado con la extradición del Chapo Guzmán a EEUU

El terrible destino del juez relacionado con la extradición del Chapo Guzmán a EEUU

Donald Trump aseguró que la “desvinculación completa” de las economías de Estados Unidos y China es una opción posible

Donald Trump aseguró que la “desvinculación completa” de las economías de Estados Unidos y China es una opción posible

Mike Pompeo, sobre las sanciones a las compañías mexicanas por comerciar petróleo venezolano: “Quienes faciliten el robo del régimen no disfrutarán acceso al sistema financiero de EEUU”

Mike Pompeo, sobre las sanciones a las compañías mexicanas por comerciar petróleo venezolano: “Quienes faciliten el robo del régimen no disfrutarán acceso al sistema financiero de EEUU”

Ante el aumento de casos de coronavirus, el alcalde de Miami-Dade anunció sanciones para quienes no cumplan con las medidas sanitarias

Ante el aumento de casos de coronavirus, el alcalde de Miami-Dade anunció sanciones para quienes no cumplan con las medidas sanitarias

Estados Unidos sancionó a tres ciudadanos y dos compañías mexicanas por comerciar petróleo venezolano

Estados Unidos sancionó a tres ciudadanos y dos compañías mexicanas por comerciar petróleo venezolano

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

Monreal se sumó a las voces que piden proteger a jueces federales con el anonimato en casos sensibles

Monreal se sumó a las voces que piden proteger a jueces federales con el anonimato en casos sensibles

Las decisiones de México ejemplifican por qué América Latina es ahora el centro de la pandemia: The Economist

Las decisiones de México ejemplifican por qué América Latina es ahora el centro de la pandemia: The Economist

Encontraron restos de 16 personas en fosas clandestinas de Jalisco

Encontraron restos de 16 personas en fosas clandestinas de Jalisco

Cuáles son las figuras fiscales y legales de la nueva normalidad

Cuáles son las figuras fiscales y legales de la nueva normalidad

Cinco casas y un terreno regalado por el gobierno: las millonarias propiedades de la Familia Sandoval-Ackerman

Cinco casas y un terreno regalado por el gobierno: las millonarias propiedades de la Familia Sandoval-Ackerman

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

Colombia registró un récord de femicidios durante la cuarentena

Colombia registró un récord de femicidios durante la cuarentena

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

La ONU informó de una disminución del 9% de los cultivos de coca en Colombia

La ONU informó de una disminución del 9% de los cultivos de coca en Colombia

Escándalo en Cali: unas 400 personas se reunieron a ver un partido de fútbol barrial en plena cuarentena

Escándalo en Cali: unas 400 personas se reunieron a ver un partido de fútbol barrial en plena cuarentena

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El banco del barrio: historias de vida, sensaciones y momentos de la pandemia en Madrid

El banco del barrio: historias de vida, sensaciones y momentos de la pandemia en Madrid

La noche de furia de un gendarme en Entre Ríos: le disparó a policías, huyó y chocó a una moto con una embarazada

La noche de furia de un gendarme en Entre Ríos: le disparó a policías, huyó y chocó a una moto con una embarazada

El Gobierno otorgará un bono a los residentes de Epidemiología y otras especialidades

El Gobierno otorgará un bono a los residentes de Epidemiología y otras especialidades

A nueve días de que venza la prórroga de la cuarentena, refuerzan los controles en el AMBA y solo pueden viajar en transporte público los trabajadores esenciales

A nueve días de que venza la prórroga de la cuarentena, refuerzan los controles en el AMBA y solo pueden viajar en transporte público los trabajadores esenciales

El camarista Irurzun, De Vido y Schiavi se presentaron en la causa por espionaje ilegal

El camarista Irurzun, De Vido y Schiavi se presentaron en la causa por espionaje ilegal

logo-infobae-america

La encarnizada guerra interna por el control del poder llevó a la cárcel al jefe de Los Tupamaros

La encarnizada guerra interna por el control del poder llevó a la cárcel al jefe de Los Tupamaros

Discriminación, estigmatización y violencia: así es el brutal trato del régimen chino a la comunidad africana en tiempos de coronavirus

Discriminación, estigmatización y violencia: así es el brutal trato del régimen chino a la comunidad africana en tiempos de coronavirus

Monreal se sumó a las voces que piden proteger a jueces federales con el anonimato en casos sensibles

Monreal se sumó a las voces que piden proteger a jueces federales con el anonimato en casos sensibles

Las decisiones de México ejemplifican por qué América Latina es ahora el centro de la pandemia: The Economist

Las decisiones de México ejemplifican por qué América Latina es ahora el centro de la pandemia: The Economist

Encontraron restos de 16 personas en fosas clandestinas de Jalisco

Encontraron restos de 16 personas en fosas clandestinas de Jalisco

logo-teleshow

A siete años de la muerte de James Gandolfini, el inolvidable protagonista de “Los Soprano” que se fue demasiado pronto

A siete años de la muerte de James Gandolfini, el inolvidable protagonista de “Los Soprano” que se fue demasiado pronto

Justin Bieber presumió un concierto de Paul McCartney en México como suyo

Justin Bieber presumió un concierto de Paul McCartney en México como suyo

Karla Souza presentó a su bebé recién nacido

Karla Souza presentó a su bebé recién nacido

Mirta Busnelli se burló de Cristina Pérez, pero cometió un error y en las redes no se lo perdonaron

Mirta Busnelli se burló de Cristina Pérez, pero cometió un error y en las redes no se lo perdonaron

Así reaccionó Bárbara De Regil a un audio en el que presuntamente pelea con su esposo por una infidelidad

Así reaccionó Bárbara De Regil a un audio en el que presuntamente pelea con su esposo por una infidelidad

infobae

Hay muchos factores del por qué la Selección Mexicana es exitosa en categorías menores y no en la mayor: Pablo Aimar

Hay muchos factores del por qué la Selección Mexicana es exitosa en categorías menores y no en la mayor: Pablo Aimar

Cómo la cocaína mató al hombre que estaba llamado a ser el gran rival de Michael Jordan en la NBA: la historia de Len Bias y su trágico desenlace

Cómo la cocaína mató al hombre que estaba llamado a ser el gran rival de Michael Jordan en la NBA: la historia de Len Bias y su trágico desenlace

Lionel Messi busca unirse al selecto “grupo de los 7”: su lugar en la línea de tiempo de las grandes leyendas de la historia del fútbol

Lionel Messi busca unirse al selecto “grupo de los 7”: su lugar en la línea de tiempo de las grandes leyendas de la historia del fútbol

Informe especial: los pupilos de Fangio y Stewart, el mal presagio de Senna y otras 41 historias de todos los que se mataron en la Fórmula 1

Informe especial: los pupilos de Fangio y Stewart, el mal presagio de Senna y otras 41 historias de todos los que se mataron en la Fórmula 1

Holm es el reto más grande de mi carrera: Irene Aldana, la primer mexicana que peleará por un campeonato de la UFC

Holm es el reto más grande de mi carrera: Irene Aldana, la primer mexicana que peleará por un campeonato de la UFC