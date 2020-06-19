Viernes 19 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING -- APPROXIMATE TIMING --

Por REUTERSJUN 19
19 de Junio de 2020

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak.

Start: 22 Jun 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 22 Jun 2020 16:00 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

Expected speakers:

Dr Tedros Adhanom, WHO director

Mr Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees - as presser will also be on World Refugee Day

They will be joined via zoom by:

Mr Chuol Puok Jock, currently leading COVID-19 response in Gambella region, Ethiopia

Dr Iman Shankiti, WHO representative in Lebanon

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1. NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El confinamiento orilló a muchos trabajadores a la economía informal: podrían caer en la pobreza, advirtió BID

Aseguran que las poblaciones van a demandar servicios de salud a partir de ahora con una mayor cobertura y de mayor calidad
Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

Luego de horas de sobrevolar la ciudad de Sendai, el objeto se dirigió al Océano Pacífico donde se le perdió el rastro
“Parece fácil como lo explico”: el gol que inventó Benzema en el triunfo del Real Madrid que sorprendió a Zidane

El delantero francés cerró el 3-0 sobre el Valencia con un movimiento magistral que impactó hasta a su entrenador
Las grandes empresas que cedieron ante el SAT: la administración de AMLO ya recaudó más de 30,300 millones pendientes

Walmart, América Móvil y FEMSA han realizado el pago de contribuciones pendientes
Mientras Messi busca llegar al gol 700, Barcelona tendrá un duro choque en su excursión a Sevilla: hora, TV y formaciones

Los catalanes defenderán la cima de La Liga en su enfrentamiento ante los Andaluces, uno de los animadores del torneo. Desde las 17, por DirecTV
“Los nuevos positivos de coronavirus tienen una carga viral muy baja, no contagiosa”, aseguró uno de los máximos expertos italianos

Giuseppe Remuzzi es el director del Instituto de Investigación Farmacológica de Italia. Pidió evitar "difundir un miedo injustificado". Además, dijo que "no tiene sentido quedarse en casa"
Extorsión del crimen organizado en el corazón de CDMX: quemaron su negocio por no pagar y le enviaron el video

La víctima recibió el video del incendio como prueba de que le cumplieron la amenaza que le habían hecho
La estrella de Ferrari manejó por las calles de Maranello y sorprendió al pueblo: “Lo siento si los desperté esta mañana, sólo iba a trabajar”

Charles Leclerc se subió a bordo de su vehículo de Fórmula 1 y paseó por las calles del sitio donde está ubicada la fábrica del Cavallino Rampante
China publicó el genoma del nuevo brote en Beijing: “Este virus vendría de Europa”

Una de las hipótesis de los epidemiólogos asiáticos es que el virus nacido en Wuhan podría haber regresado desde Occidente a través de alimentos congelados, pero también podría haber estado oculto en el mercado de Xinfadi, sobreviviendo gracias a la humedad y la oscuridad
El T-MEC no rescatará a la economía mexicana, alertaron ex embajadores

La incertidumbre que ha generado la pandemia de coronavirus es uno de los elementos que los representantes destacaron al respecto
India confirmó que 76 soldados resultaron heridos en el enfrentamiento con militares chinos en la frontera

Cerca de 20 uniformados están hospitalizados y seguirán de baja por dos semanas, luego de la pelea que dejó al menos 20 muertos en una zona disputada entre los gigantes asiáticos. China no ha reportado cifras sobre heridos o fallecidos en sus filas
Murió el escritor español Carlos Ruiz Zafón, autor de “La sombra del viento”

El autor, de 55 años y celebrado como uno de los mejores novelistas contemporáneos, falleció por un cáncer en Los Angeles
El régimen de Nicolás Maduro volverá a una cuarentena estricta en seis estados y Caracas

La encarnizada guerra interna por el control del poder llevó a la cárcel al jefe de Los Tupamaros

Estados Unidos sancionó a tres ciudadanos y dos compañías mexicanas por comerciar petróleo venezolano

Sin gasolina, sin datos oficiales y con la producción más baja en 80 años: el régimen de Maduro profundiza el derrumbe de la industria petrolera de Venezuela

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

El principal epidemiólogo de la Casa Blanca dijo que Estados Unidos no necesita más confinamiento por el coronavirus

Novia exigió la devolución de su dinero a fotógrafa que apoya el movimiento BLM, pero las cosas no salieron como esperaba

Australia, bajo un ciberataque masivo: su primer ministro sospecha de un estado extranjero

El terrible destino del juez relacionado con la extradición del Chapo Guzmán a EEUU

Donald Trump aseguró que la “desvinculación completa” de las economías de Estados Unidos y China es una opción posible

El confinamiento orilló a muchos trabajadores a la economía informal: podrían caer en la pobreza, advirtió BID

Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

Las grandes empresas que cedieron ante el SAT: la administración de AMLO ya recaudó más de 30,300 millones pendientes

Extorsión del crimen organizado en el corazón de CDMX: quemaron su negocio por no pagar y le enviaron el video

El T-MEC no rescatará a la economía mexicana, alertaron ex embajadores

Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

Colombia registró un récord de femicidios durante la cuarentena

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

La ONU informó de una disminución del 9% de los cultivos de coca en Colombia

Cuál es la diferencia legal que traba un acuerdo por la deuda

“¿Me averiguás si Cristina Kirchner está en Buenos Aires?”: nuevas escuchas de la causa por espionaje ilegal

Mirgor entregó la primera tanda de 1.100 respiradores fabricados en Tierra del Fuego al Ministerio de Salud

Pedido especial del gobierno porteño para evitar los festejos presenciales por el Día del Padre

Nicolás Kreplak volvió a pedir endurecer la cuarentena: “No hay tiempo para más”

El confinamiento orilló a muchos trabajadores a la economía informal: podrían caer en la pobreza, advirtió BID

Un misterioso globo suspendido en el cielo de Japón sorprendió a miles: las autoridades no saben de qué se trata

Las grandes empresas que cedieron ante el SAT: la administración de AMLO ya recaudó más de 30,300 millones pendientes

“Los nuevos positivos de coronavirus tienen una carga viral muy baja, no contagiosa”, aseguró uno de los máximos expertos italianos

Extorsión del crimen organizado en el corazón de CDMX: quemaron su negocio por no pagar y le enviaron el video

La imponente piscina cubierta de Wanda Nara y Mauro Icardi en su nueva casa de París

A siete años de la muerte de James Gandolfini, el inolvidable protagonista de “Los Soprano” que se fue demasiado pronto

Justin Bieber presumió un concierto de Paul McCartney en México como suyo

Karla Souza presentó a su bebé recién nacido

Mirta Busnelli se burló de Cristina Pérez, pero cometió un error y en las redes no se lo perdonaron

“Parece fácil como lo explico”: el gol que inventó Benzema en el triunfo del Real Madrid que sorprendió a Zidane

Mientras Messi busca llegar al gol 700, Barcelona tendrá un duro choque en su excursión a Sevilla: hora, TV y formaciones

La estrella de Ferrari manejó por las calles de Maranello y sorprendió al pueblo: “Lo siento si los desperté esta mañana, sólo iba a trabajar”

Crisis en Juventus: la razón por la que Cristiano Ronaldo podría marcharse

“Pido la destitución de Ana Gabriela Guevara”: la respuesta de un diputado por las denuncias contra la titular de la Conade

