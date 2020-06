ADVISORY -FLASH-5130-USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-RUNNINGMATE

Klobuchar pulls back from consideration as Biden's running mate

Start: 19 Jun 2020 04:45 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2020 04:49 GMT

VARIOUS, UNITED STATES: U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar effectively pulled herself out of contention to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate on Thursday, saying she felt that the historic moment required picking a woman of color.

