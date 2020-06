New Zealand police officer killed during routine traffic stop

Start: 19 Jun 2020 03:00 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2020 03:01 GMT

AUCKLAND / WELLINGTON: New Zealand police officer killed during routine traffic stop

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com