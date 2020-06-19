ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/NEWSER

News conference following EU leaders' virtual meeting
Start: 19 Jun 2020 12:39 GMT
End: 19 Jun 2020 13:09 GMT
BRUSSELS - News conference by EU Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic after EU leaders' virtual meeting to discuss the bloc's budget and recovery fund.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT Meeting starts
1600GMT News conference by EU Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / French and/or English, TBC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com