Viernes 19 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY BRITAIN-SOLSTICE/STONEHENGE -- APPROX TIMES / NO USE SOCIAL MEDIA --

Por REUTERSJUN 19
19 de Junio de 2020

A view of Stonehenge on the summer solstice

Start: 21 Jun 2020 03:00 GMT

End: 21 Jun 2020 04:40 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THE LIVESTREAM CANNOT BE USED ON SOCIAL MEDIA - ONCE THE LIVESTREAM HAS FINISHED EDITS CAN BE POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

==

STONEHENGE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - A view of Stonehenge on the summer solstice as the sun rises behind the Heel Stone in the north-east part of the horizon and its first rays shine into the heart of Stonehenge. This year due to coronavirus people will not be able to attend the solsctice in person so English Heritage are providing a livestream.

SCHEDULE:

0307GMT - LIVESTREAM STARTS

0352GMT - SUNRISE

0437GMT - LIVESTREAM ENDS

PLEASE NOTE: timings are approximate and the stream may start slightly earlier/end slightly later than advertised.

Restrictions:

LIVE RESTRICTIONS:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL / NO USE AFTER JUNE 19, 2021 / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO / NO RESALES

DIDGITAL: NO USE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS INCLUDING FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE AND TWITTER / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO / NO RESALES

EDIT RESTRICTIONS:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL / NO NEW USES AFTER JUNE 19, 2021 / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO / NO RESALES

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL / NO NEW USES AFTER JUNE 19, 2021 / MUST NOT OBSCURE ONSCREEN LOGO / NO RESALES

Source: ENGLISH HERITAGE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Twitter etiquetó como “manipulado” un video compartido por Donald Trump sobre las noticias falsas

Se trata de una versión editada con el logo de la cadena CNN de una grabación de dos niños que se viralizó en 2019
Este viernes 19 de junio termina el ciclo escolar 2019-2020 de la SEP: todo lo que debes saber sobre boletas, certificados y reinscripciones

El pasado viernes 5 de junio, niños de preescolar, primaria y secundaria terminaron sus clases a distancia, a través del programa Aprende en Casa
Hay 40 municipios del Edomex en quiebra financiera por la pandemia de coronavirus

Entre 20 y 25 han enviado las solicitudes por escrito para contratar deuda por los estragos del COVID-19
La increíble historia del seguro contra pandemias que nadie compró y podría haber salvado la economía

Un epidemiólogo estadounidense y un experto en reaseguros alemán diseñaron una póliza para cubrir a las empresas en un caso de enfermedad global como el COVID-19. Ahora no pueden atender todas las solicitudes
“Pido la destitución de Ana Gabriela Guevara”: la respuesta de un diputado por las denuncias contra la titular de la Conade

La ex velocista tiene dos denuncias penales ante la FGR, una por extorsión y otra por intento de homicidio, por lo que Miguel Riggs Baeza insiste en que deje su cargo
La encarnizada guerra interna por el control del poder llevó a la cárcel al jefe de Los Tupamaros

José Tomás Pinto Marrero, de 67 años, está preso después de que el Ministerio Público venezolano ordenó su detención por la muerte de un adolescente, cuyos restos aparecieron enterrados en el solar de una finca de su propiedad
Discriminación, estigmatización y violencia: así es el brutal trato del régimen chino a la comunidad africana en tiempos de coronavirus

Las autoridades chinas ven en esa población una fuente "de alto riesgo" para la propagación del COVID-19. La red social Weibo funcionó en las últimas semanas como canal para amplificar los mensajes racistas, pese a la condena internacional. Denuncias y videos de los tratos inhumanos
Monreal se sumó a las voces que piden proteger a jueces federales con el anonimato en casos sensibles

El asesinato del juez federal Uriel Villegas, y de su esposa Verónica Barajas, desató un debate sobre los cambios que requiere el Poder Judicial para proteger a sus impartidores de justicia frente a la inseguridad
Las decisiones de México ejemplifican por qué América Latina es ahora el centro de la pandemia: The Economist

El diario aseguró que los gobiernos latinoamericanos buscan empujar su economía con la reapertura prematura de actividades, mientras el coronavirus continúa en ascenso
A siete años de la muerte de James Gandolfini, el inolvidable protagonista de “Los Soprano” que se fue demasiado pronto

Fue el gánster más querible y admirado de la televisión. La muerte lo sorprendió a los 51 años mientras pasaba unas vacaciones en Italia
Encontraron restos de 16 personas en fosas clandestinas de Jalisco

Los hallazgos se produjeron en los últimos 10 días en cuatro puntos de los municipios de Tlajomulco, Tlaquepaque y Zapopan.
Cuáles son las figuras fiscales y legales de la nueva normalidad

Ante la necesidad de reanudar una economía ¿a quién beneficia el diferimiento del pago del impuesto? ¿a quién beneficia la reducción del pago del impuesto? ¿el financiamiento propuesto en el paquete económico es una opción real para las empresas?
La encarnizada guerra interna por el control del poder llevó a la cárcel al jefe de Los Tupamaros

Estados Unidos sancionó a tres ciudadanos y dos compañías mexicanas por comerciar petróleo venezolano

Sin gasolina, sin datos oficiales y con la producción más baja en 80 años: el régimen de Maduro profundiza el derrumbe de la industria petrolera de Venezuela

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

ACNUR: “La pandemia ha vuelto aún más vulnerable el gran éxodo venezolano”

Novia exigió la devolución de su dinero a fotógrafa que apoya el movimiento BLM, pero las cosas no salieron como esperaba

Australia, bajo un ciberataque masivo: su primer ministro sospecha de un estado extranjero

El terrible destino del juez relacionado con la extradición del Chapo Guzmán a EEUU

Donald Trump aseguró que la “desvinculación completa” de las economías de Estados Unidos y China es una opción posible

Mike Pompeo, sobre las sanciones a las compañías mexicanas por comerciar petróleo venezolano: “Quienes faciliten el robo del régimen no disfrutarán acceso al sistema financiero de EEUU”

Este viernes 19 de junio termina el ciclo escolar 2019-2020 de la SEP: todo lo que debes saber sobre boletas, certificados y reinscripciones

Hay 40 municipios del Edomex en quiebra financiera por la pandemia de coronavirus

“Pido la destitución de Ana Gabriela Guevara”: la respuesta de un diputado por las denuncias contra la titular de la Conade

Monreal se sumó a las voces que piden proteger a jueces federales con el anonimato en casos sensibles

Las decisiones de México ejemplifican por qué América Latina es ahora el centro de la pandemia: The Economist

El Congreso de Colombia aprobó la prisión perpetua para violadores y asesinos de niños

Colombia registró un récord de femicidios durante la cuarentena

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

La ONU informó de una disminución del 9% de los cultivos de coca en Colombia

Escándalo en Cali: unas 400 personas se reunieron a ver un partido de fútbol barrial en plena cuarentena

Nueva reunión para analizar el futuro de la cuarentena luego de la confirmación de casi 2000 casos diarios de coronavirus

El Gobierno suspendió el desfile militar por el Día de la Bandera en medio de las protestas por la expropiación de Vicentin en Santa Fe

El banco del barrio: historias de vida, sensaciones y momentos de la pandemia en Madrid

La noche de furia de un gendarme en Entre Ríos: le disparó a policías, huyó y chocó a una moto con una embarazada

El Gobierno otorgará un bono a los residentes de Epidemiología y otras especialidades

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro radicalizará la cuarentena en seis estados y Caracas

Twitter etiquetó como “manipulado” un video compartido por Donald Trump sobre las noticias falsas

Este viernes 19 de junio termina el ciclo escolar 2019-2020 de la SEP: todo lo que debes saber sobre boletas, certificados y reinscripciones

Hay 40 municipios del Edomex en quiebra financiera por la pandemia de coronavirus

La increíble historia del seguro contra pandemias que nadie compró y podría haber salvado la economía

A siete años de la muerte de James Gandolfini, el inolvidable protagonista de “Los Soprano” que se fue demasiado pronto

Justin Bieber presumió un concierto de Paul McCartney en México como suyo

Karla Souza presentó a su bebé recién nacido

Mirta Busnelli se burló de Cristina Pérez, pero cometió un error y en las redes no se lo perdonaron

Así reaccionó Bárbara De Regil a un audio en el que presuntamente pelea con su esposo por una infidelidad

“Pido la destitución de Ana Gabriela Guevara”: la respuesta de un diputado por las denuncias contra la titular de la Conade

Hay muchos factores del por qué la Selección Mexicana es exitosa en categorías menores y no en la mayor: Pablo Aimar

Cómo la cocaína mató al hombre que estaba llamado a ser el gran rival de Michael Jordan en la NBA: la historia de Len Bias y su trágico desenlace

Lionel Messi busca unirse al selecto “grupo de los 7”: su lugar en la línea de tiempo de las grandes leyendas de la historia del fútbol

Informe especial: los pupilos de Fangio y Stewart, el mal presagio de Senna y otras 41 historias de todos los que se mataron en la Fórmula 1

