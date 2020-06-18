Jueves 18 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/MACRON-CEREMONY

Por REUTERSJUN 18
18 de Junio de 2020

Macron marks 80th anniversary of de Gaulle's resistance speech

Start: 18 Jun 2020 09:30 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

SURESNES, PARIS / MONT VALERIEN WAR MEMORIAL, OUTSIDE PARIS- President Emmanuel Macron visits liberation museum on day commemorating the 80th anniversary of wartime leader General de Gaulle's appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation. Macron then heads to Mont Valerien war memorial, outside Paris to celebrate the 80th anniversary of wartime leader General de Gaulle's appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - Ceremony marking 80th anniversary of de Gaulle's resistance speech starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

En Tamaulipas propusieron tres años de prisión y multas por acaparar productos e insumos médicos durante la pandemia

El grupo parlamentario del Partido Acción Nacional busca evitar acciones de acaparamiento, ocultar o injustificada negativa de la venta de productos básicos
El régimen chino rechazó el comunicado del G7 sobre Hong Kong que pide reconsiderar la ley de seguridad nacional

Tanto la oposición prodemocracia hongkonesa como varios países occidentales advirtieron que la iniciativa de Beijing podría cuestionar la autonomía otorgada al territorio semiautónomo
T-MEC: Estados Unidos podría presentar una queja a México por produtos biotecnológicos

Trump considera "un gran problema" la omisión de México de adoptar productos biotecnológicos estadounidenses.
El novedoso laminado anti-bacterial que podría servir de barrera ante el coronavirus

Grandes compañías en el sur de la Florida, como las empresas de cruceros, recubrirán superficies de mucho contacto –como picaportes y botones de ascensores- con un material anti-bacterial. Tiene un alto costo y aún no ha recibido las certificaciones de la FDA para COVID-19
“Tengo problemas mentales”: La reveladora entrevista de Martha Debayle a Lady Gaga

La conductora de radio charló con la estrella internacional, quien reveló detalles de su estado emocional y de su proceso creativo
El escondido costo millonario que México pagó a China por trasladar insumos médicos

El gobierno detalló que el dinero es recaudado a través de varias dependencias gubernamentales
Mano a mano con Andreas Brehme, el verdugo de Argentina en Italia 90: “Maradona no estaba como en el 86 y nuestro equipo era perfecto”

El histórico lateral izquierdo de la Alemania campeona del mundo habló en exclusivo con Infobae a 30 años de la consagración del conjunto europeo en el Mundial. El significado del título, su conocimiento sobre el Goycochea atajador de penales y por qué la victoria no fue una revancha de la final en México
Ley Olimpia: sentenciaron al primer vendedor de fotografías íntimas de mujeres en Coahuila

Al menos cinco mujeres levantaron cargos contra Fernando “N”, quien compartía imágenes sexuales de las víctimas en una página de Twitter a cambio de una transferencia bancaria
Para salvar a los rinocerontes de los cazadores furtivos, Botsuana les quita los cuernos

Por Pauline Bax
La ONU informó de una disminución del 9% de los cultivos de coca en Colombia

Debido a una campaña del ejército, en la nación sudamericana han logrado erradicar miles de esos arbustos, los cuales siguen siendo una espina en la historia del país
Se han prolongado las curvas epidémicas de COVID-19 en varias entidades del país: López-Gatell

El subsecretario recordó que la epidemia todavía no ha terminado y que en el Valle de México, donde vive el 23% de la población, existe una actividad epidémica importante "más allá de lo originalmente previsto"
Senadores en EEUU impulsaron un proyecto de ley para castigar a los países que contraten misiones médicas de Cuba

El objetivo de Rick Scott, Marco Rubio y Ted Cruz, es frenar los ingresos que Cuba recibe de sus misiones médicas, que según los legisladores es de unos 7.000 millones de dólares anuales
El Centro Wiesenthal repudió la designación chavista de un negador del Holocausto para el Consejo Electoral venezolano

El gobierno de Donald Trump multó a Copa Airlines por transportar ilegalmente a pasajeros entre Venezuela y Estados Unidos

EEUU advirtió que los seis ejecutivos de Citgo secuestrados por el régimen de Maduro presentan “síntomas similares” al coronavirus y corren un “peligro mortal”

Un senador de EEUU envió una advertencia a México ante la posibilidad de enviar combustible al régimen venezolano: “Es una medida peligrosa”

Colombia informó que el regreso de 24.000 venezolanos a su país puede demorar hasta seis meses por las restricciones del régimen de Maduro

Donald Trump, sobre el Covid-19: “Estamos muy cerca de obtener una vacuna, pero el virus se está desvaneciendo”

El gobierno de Donald Trump multó a Copa Airlines por transportar ilegalmente a pasajeros entre Venezuela y Estados Unidos

Donald Trump ratificó una ley que sanciona a funcionarios chinos por el trato del régimen a la minoría musulmana uigur

Cómo llevó el Cártel Jalisco su violencia letal a 35 estados de EEUU

Estados Unidos: el policía de Atlanta que disparó por la espalda a Rayshard Brooks fue acusado de homicidio agravado

En Tamaulipas propusieron tres años de prisión y multas por acaparar productos e insumos médicos durante la pandemia

T-MEC: Estados Unidos podría presentar una queja a México por produtos biotecnológicos

“Tengo problemas mentales”: La reveladora entrevista de Martha Debayle a Lady Gaga

El escondido costo millonario que México pagó a China por trasladar insumos médicos

Ley Olimpia: sentenciaron al primer vendedor de fotografías íntimas de mujeres en Coahuila

La ONU informó de una disminución del 9% de los cultivos de coca en Colombia

Escándalo en Cali: unas 400 personas se reunieron a ver un partido de fútbol barrial en plena cuarentena

Seis soldados murieron y ocho quedaron heridos en una operación contra disidentes de las FARC en Colombia

El Cártel de Sinaloa y el CJNG: la temida unión narco que se estaría dando fuera de México

Colombia se prepara para sus “tres días sin IVA” destinados a reactivar el consumo en plena pandemia

“No hay más muertos porque Dios es santafesino”: la llamativa frase del ministro de Seguridad sobre el uso de armas de fuego en la provincia

Julio Alak: “El Servicio Penitenciario Bonaerense es una deuda de la democracia”

Las tres variables que maneja el Presidente ante la ruptura de las negociaciones con los fondos de Wall Street

En medio de la pandemia, el Gobierno ampliará un programa para la entrega de tablets a sectores vulnerables

El Gobierno extendió el plazo para que las cooperativas accedan a la ayuda para el pago de los sueldos

En Tamaulipas propusieron tres años de prisión y multas por acaparar productos e insumos médicos durante la pandemia

El régimen chino rechazó el comunicado del G7 sobre Hong Kong que pide reconsiderar la ley de seguridad nacional

T-MEC: Estados Unidos podría presentar una queja a México por produtos biotecnológicos

El novedoso laminado anti-bacterial que podría servir de barrera ante el coronavirus

El escondido costo millonario que México pagó a China por trasladar insumos médicos

“Tengo problemas mentales”: La reveladora entrevista de Martha Debayle a Lady Gaga

El mensaje de Ricky Martin a Pablo Alborán que revivió los rumores de su romance

El tenso cruce entre Alberto Fernández y Cristina Pérez durante una entrevista

“La Cicciolina” habló de la pandemia en Italia: “Se puede decir que el coronavirus se acabó, pero fueron tres meses muy difíciles”

En fotos: los famosos que cambiaron de sexo gracias a “FaceApp challenge”

Mano a mano con Andreas Brehme, el verdugo de Argentina en Italia 90: “Maradona no estaba como en el 86 y nuestro equipo era perfecto”

“Potro” Gutiérrez arremetió contra AMLO por “fingir” su desconocimiento del Conapred

Un informe reveló que el piloto de Kobe Bryant se habría desorientado por la niebla antes de estrellarse

Del Potro contó cuál es la cuenta pendiente que lo motiva a querer volver al circuito

Conade le presentó protocolo de salud a atletas que se preparan para Tokio 2020

