ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/MACRON-CEREMONY

Macron departs from Month Valerian war memorial
Start: 18 Jun 2020 10:27 GMT
End: 18 Jun 2020 10:42 GMT
SURESNES, PARIS / MONT VALERIEN WAR MEMORIAL, OUTSIDE PARIS- President Emmanuel Macron visits liberation museum on day commemorating the 80th anniversary of wartime leader General de Gaulle's appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation. Macron then heads to Mont Valerien war memorial, outside Paris to celebrate the 80th anniversary of wartime leader General de Gaulle's appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com