Jueves 18 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/MACRON-CEREMONY

Por REUTERSJUN 18
18 de Junio de 2020

Macron departs from Month Valerian war memorial

Start: 18 Jun 2020 10:27 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2020 10:42 GMT

SURESNES, PARIS / MONT VALERIEN WAR MEMORIAL, OUTSIDE PARIS- President Emmanuel Macron visits liberation museum on day commemorating the 80th anniversary of wartime leader General de Gaulle's appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation. Macron then heads to Mont Valerien war memorial, outside Paris to celebrate the 80th anniversary of wartime leader General de Gaulle's appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La Policía brasileña arrestó a Fabrício Queiroz, amigo del presidente Jair Bolsonaro y ex asesor de su hijo Flávio

Se encontraba en una propiedad del abogado del hijo del jefe de Estado, Frederick Wassef, y no se resistió a la detención. Es investigado por un esquema de corrupción en la Asamblea Legislativa de Río de Janeiro
Murió Vera Lynn, la cantante que levantó la moral de los británicos durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial: tenía 103 años

En plena pandemia, la interprete de "Nos volveremos a encontrar" había animado a la población a recuperar “el mismo espíritu que tuvimos durante la guerra”
“El compromiso es llegar hasta las últimas consecuencias”: UIF tras pistas de lavado de dinero en empresa ligada a Nicolás Maduro

Santiago Nieto reveló que El Sardinero fue una de las empresas mexicanas más beneficiadas por Group Grand Limited y la emisión de facturas por 238 millones de dólares
Un compañero de Neymar en el PSG habló de las famosas fiestas que organiza el brasileño

El español Ander Herrera reveló algunos detalles de cómo festeja su cumpleaños el ex jugador del Barcelona
El desgarrador relato del secuestro de Silvia, la hija de Nelson Vargas

Cuando "El Comandante Blanco" fue detenido, el ex funcionario le preguntó cuándo habían matado a su hija. "Desde el tercer día", de contestó
Rebelión contra las mascarillas y falsas curas: las reacciones a la pandemia de gripe de 1918 que se repiten hoy con el COVID-19

Los archivos históricos de Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido muestran cómo fue la resistencia al uso del barbijo que se hizo en San Francisco y una enormidad de productos que prometían efectos milagrosos o poderes de prevención
Sebastián Fassi, el portero mexicano que desechó jugar en clubes argentinos

El guardameta llegó a los Rayos de Necaxa y buscará competir con Luis Malagón por un lugar en el 11 titular
Semáforo COVID-19 CDMX: este 18 de junio se reactiva el comercio de barrio

Este jueves se incorporan a las actividades permitidas el comercio de barrio en colonias y pueblos, lo cual incluye a pequeños negocios
La “diplomacia de las mascarillas” del régimen chino llegó con una sorpresa desagradable: millones de artículos en mal estado

Aunque Beijing intentó "limpiar" su imagen tras los cuestionamientos por el manejo de la pandemia del coronavirus, en la actualidad es objeto de decenas de denuncias por parte de países que recibieron elementos sanitarios defectuosos. La respuesta del gigante asiático y sus consecuencias
Luis Margani, el actor que interpreta a Julio Grondona en la serie El Presidente: “Me inspiré en El Padrino”

La producción de Amazon relata el escándalo del FIFA Gate y cuenta con una de las figuras más polémicas del fútbol argentino
El millonario adeudo del Aeropuerto de Tijuana por el que fue clausurado alrededor de 20 minutos

Jaime Bonilla, gobernador, pidió que les sea retirada la concesión de la terminal aérea al Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
El fantasma de los jueces sin rostro: integrantes del Poder judicial pide seguridad tras asesinato de uno de los suyos

La ejecución del juez federal Uriel Villegas y su esposa, Verónica Barajas, en Colima, ha generado una oleada de llamados a reformar el sistema para proteger de mejor manera a los juzgadores
El Centro Wiesenthal repudió la designación chavista de un negador del Holocausto para el Consejo Electoral venezolano

El gobierno de Donald Trump multó a Copa Airlines por transportar ilegalmente a pasajeros entre Venezuela y Estados Unidos

EEUU advirtió que los seis ejecutivos de Citgo secuestrados por el régimen de Maduro presentan “síntomas similares” al coronavirus y corren un “peligro mortal”

Un senador de EEUU envió una advertencia a México ante la posibilidad de enviar combustible al régimen venezolano: “Es una medida peligrosa”

Colombia informó que el regreso de 24.000 venezolanos a su país puede demorar hasta seis meses por las restricciones del régimen de Maduro

Senadores en EEUU impulsaron un proyecto de ley para castigar a los países que contraten misiones médicas de Cuba

Una niña de cinco años guió a la policía al lugar donde asesinaron a su madre

Donald Trump, sobre el Covid-19: “Estamos muy cerca de obtener una vacuna, pero el virus se está desvaneciendo”

El gobierno de Donald Trump multó a Copa Airlines por transportar ilegalmente a pasajeros entre Venezuela y Estados Unidos

Donald Trump ratificó una ley que sanciona a funcionarios chinos por el trato del régimen a la minoría musulmana uigur

“El compromiso es llegar hasta las últimas consecuencias”: UIF tras pistas de lavado de dinero en empresa ligada a Nicolás Maduro

El desgarrador relato del secuestro de Silvia, la hija de Nelson Vargas

Sebastián Fassi, el portero mexicano que desechó jugar en clubes argentinos

Semáforo COVID-19 CDMX: este 18 de junio se reactiva el comercio de barrio

El millonario adeudo del Aeropuerto de Tijuana por el que fue clausurado alrededor de 20 minutos

La ONU informó de una disminución del 9% de los cultivos de coca en Colombia

Escándalo en Cali: unas 400 personas se reunieron a ver un partido de fútbol barrial en plena cuarentena

Seis soldados murieron y ocho quedaron heridos en una operación contra disidentes de las FARC en Colombia

El Cártel de Sinaloa y el CJNG: la temida unión narco que se estaría dando fuera de México

Colombia se prepara para sus “tres días sin IVA” destinados a reactivar el consumo en plena pandemia

La Argentina se ubicó en el puesto 62 sobre 63 países en un ranking de competitividad: sólo superó a Venezuela

Luis Margani, el actor que interpreta a Julio Grondona en la serie El Presidente: “Me inspiré en El Padrino”

“No hay más muertos porque Dios es santafesino”: la llamativa frase del ministro de Seguridad sobre el uso de armas de fuego en la provincia

Julio Alak: “El Servicio Penitenciario Bonaerense es una deuda de la democracia”

Las tres variables que maneja el Presidente ante la ruptura de las negociaciones con los fondos de Wall Street

La Policía brasileña arrestó a Fabrício Queiroz, amigo del presidente Jair Bolsonaro y ex asesor de su hijo Flávio

“El compromiso es llegar hasta las últimas consecuencias”: UIF tras pistas de lavado de dinero en empresa ligada a Nicolás Maduro

El desgarrador relato del secuestro de Silvia, la hija de Nelson Vargas

Rebelión contra las mascarillas y falsas curas: las reacciones a la pandemia de gripe de 1918 que se repiten hoy con el COVID-19

Semáforo COVID-19 CDMX: este 18 de junio se reactiva el comercio de barrio

Murió Vera Lynn, la cantante que levantó la moral de los británicos durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial: tenía 103 años

Luis Margani, el actor que interpreta a Julio Grondona en la serie El Presidente: “Me inspiré en El Padrino”

“Tengo problemas mentales”: La reveladora entrevista de Martha Debayle a Lady Gaga

El mensaje de Ricky Martin a Pablo Alborán que revivió los rumores de un viejo romance

El tenso cruce entre Alberto Fernández y Cristina Pérez durante una entrevista

Un compañero de Neymar en el PSG habló de las famosas fiestas que organiza el brasileño

Sebastián Fassi, el portero mexicano que desechó jugar en clubes argentinos

Luis Margani, el actor que interpreta a Julio Grondona en la serie El Presidente: “Me inspiré en El Padrino”

Mano a mano con Andreas Brehme, el verdugo de Argentina en Italia 90: “Maradona no estaba como en el 86 y nuestro equipo era perfecto”

“Potro” Gutiérrez arremetió contra AMLO por “fingir” su desconocimiento del Conapred

