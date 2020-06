ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/MACRON

Macron arrives at Downing street

Start: 18 Jun 2020 14:04 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2020 15:04 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts President Macron at Downing Street as part of 80th anniversary commemoration events marking General de Gaulle’s Appel.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com