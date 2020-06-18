ADVISORY TAIWAN-DIPLOMACY/

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks on Defending Democracy
Start: 19 Jun 2020 10:50 GMT
End: 19 Jun 2020 11:30 GMT
COPENHAGEN - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks on the topic "Defending Democracy during COVID-19" by video link at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.
SCHEDULE:
1100-1115GMT Introduction to session "Defending Democracy during COVID-19" by Chairman and NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen
1115-1130GMT Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks on the topic "Defending Democracy during COVID-19"
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: ALLIANCE OF DEMOCRACIES
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Denmark
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El ministro de Salud, Enrique Paris, dijo que el plan se basa en lo experimentado en Corea del Sur. Aclaró que no se busca “identificar a las personas”, sino constatar en cuánto bajó la circulación. Con 4.475 casos nuevos, superó la barrera de los 225.000 contagios
El Memorial de América Latina, un gigante complejo ubicado en el centro de San Pablo e ideado hace tres décadas por el antropólogo brasileño Darcy Ribeiro, abrió sus puertas para recibir a un centenar de automóviles
MAS NOTICIAS