ADVISORY NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/

View of Kaesong after North Korea destroyed a liaison office
Start: 18 Jun 2020 04:54 GMT
End: 18 Jun 2020 07:20 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL BE A SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT VIEW FROM THE EARLIER LIVE
==
PAJU - View of the inter-Korea border after the North blew up and destroyed a joint liaison office in Kaesong. Pyongyang had earlier threatened to take action if defector groups push ahead with their campaign to send propaganda leaflets into North Korea.
