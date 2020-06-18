Jueves 18 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/

Por REUTERSJUN 18
18 de Junio de 2020

View of Kaesong after North Korea destroyed a liaison office

Start: 18 Jun 2020 04:54 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2020 07:20 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL BE A SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT VIEW FROM THE EARLIER LIVE

==

PAJU - View of the inter-Korea border after the North blew up and destroyed a joint liaison office in Kaesong. Pyongyang had earlier threatened to take action if defector groups push ahead with their campaign to send propaganda leaflets into North Korea.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

