ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/CONGRESS-PELOSI portraits

Confederate portraits removed from U.S. Capitol display

Start: 18 Jun 2020 20:25 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2020 21:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Four portraits of Confederate Speakers in the Speaker’s Lobby of the U.S. Capitol will be removed from public display. House Clerk Cheryl Johnson will be present to supervise the removal of these portraits.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com