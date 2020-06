ADVISORY GERMANY-EU/MERKEL

Germany's Merkel addresses Bundestag ahead of EU presidency

Start: 18 Jun 2020 06:50 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2020 07:45 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, to speak about Germany's half-year EU presidency from July 1. She is expected to discuss Europe's measures to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

0700 GMT - Merkel addresses parliament on Germany's half-year EU presidency from July 1.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: DEUTSCHER BUNDESTAG

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL /GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com