ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/NEWSER

Por REUTERSJUN 18
18 de Junio de 2020

News conference following EU leaders' virtual meeting

Start: 19 Jun 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 19 Jun 2020 17:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - News conference by EU Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic after EU leaders' virtual meeting to discuss the bloc's budget and recovery fund.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT Meeting starts

1600GMT News conference by EU Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / French and/or English, TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La 4T está generando consensos en el mundo: Juan Ramón de la Fuente sobre la copiosa votación a favor de México en la ONU

El embajador aseguró que la diplomacia mexicana será constructiva y basada en la convicción multilateral
El embajador aseguró que la diplomacia mexicana será constructiva y basada en la convicción multilateral

Encontraron en Colima un mapa trazado en piedra de 2,000 años de antigüedad

En la comunidad de Comala fueron hallados más de 100 petroglifos hechos en piedra del Volcán de Fuego
En la comunidad de Comala fueron hallados más de 100 petroglifos hechos en piedra del Volcán de Fuego

Corea del Norte militariza otra vez la frontera con el Sur: envió soldados a puestos que estaban vacíos desde 2018

Seúl había advertido que si la dictadura comunista activaba esas medidas, pagaría "un precio por ello"
Seúl había advertido que si la dictadura comunista activaba esas medidas, pagaría "un precio por ello"

Gráficas del avance del coronavirus: México se ubica ente los 10 países con más muertos

El país registró 159,793 contagios positivos por coronavirus, en el país hay 22,209 casos activos ya van 19,080 muertos
El país registró 159,793 contagios positivos por coronavirus, en el país hay 22,209 casos activos ya van 19,080 muertos

La revolución en Liverpool que planea Jürgen Klopp para paliar la crísis económica por el coronavirus

El entrenador alemán buscará incorporar nuevos refuerzos a su plantilla de cara a la próxima temporada, pero para ello deberá vender
El entrenador alemán buscará incorporar nuevos refuerzos a su plantilla de cara a la próxima temporada, pero para ello deberá vender

Repunte de casos en EEUU: 10 estados tocaron nuevos récords de contagios en los últimos días

Se trata mayormente de zonas rurales, que son más vulnerables a la pandemia por la menor infraestructura médica y una población con mayores factores de riesgo
Se trata mayormente de zonas rurales, que son más vulnerables a la pandemia por la menor infraestructura médica y una población con mayores factores de riesgo

Becas Bienestar Benito Juárez 2020: cómo recibir el depósito en tarjeta bancaria y cuáles son los beneficios

Las llamadas cuentas básicas para adolescentes no tendrán comisiones, según destacó el Banco de México
Las llamadas cuentas básicas para adolescentes no tendrán comisiones, según destacó el Banco de México

Morena denunció ante FGR a Yeidckol Polevnsky por lavado de dinero y presunto daño patrimonial

La ex dirigente del Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional está acusada de haber pagado 395 millones de pesos a dos empresas inmobiliarias por servicios inexistentes
La ex dirigente del Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional está acusada de haber pagado 395 millones de pesos a dos empresas inmobiliarias por servicios inexistentes

“El respeto al derecho ajeno es la paz”: López Obrador enlistó los tres ejes de México en el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU

El presidente mexicano agardeció ‘a los pueblos del mundo’ por su voto de confianza para integrarse al Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU
El presidente mexicano agardeció ‘a los pueblos del mundo’ por su voto de confianza para integrarse al Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU

Chile llegó a 3.841 muertos por coronavirus y le pedirá a las compañías telefónicas que se sumen al monitoreo de las cuarentenas

El ministro de Salud, Enrique Paris, dijo que el plan se basa en lo experimentado en Corea del Sur. Aclaró que no se busca “identificar a las personas”, sino constatar en cuánto bajó la circulación. Con 4.475 casos nuevos, superó la barrera de los 225.000 contagios
El ministro de Salud, Enrique Paris, dijo que el plan se basa en lo experimentado en Corea del Sur. Aclaró que no se busca “identificar a las personas”, sino constatar en cuánto bajó la circulación. Con 4.475 casos nuevos, superó la barrera de los 225.000 contagios

La fiebre de los autocines se expande por Brasil para sortear la pandemia del coronavirus

El Memorial de América Latina, un gigante complejo ubicado en el centro de San Pablo e ideado hace tres décadas por el antropólogo brasileño Darcy Ribeiro, abrió sus puertas para recibir a un centenar de automóviles
El Memorial de América Latina, un gigante complejo ubicado en el centro de San Pablo e ideado hace tres décadas por el antropólogo brasileño Darcy Ribeiro, abrió sus puertas para recibir a un centenar de automóviles

Estados Unidos amonestó a tres compañías por vender pruebas caseras de coronavirus no autorizadas

Una firma norteamericana y dos empresas extranjeras promocionan kits con la promesa de un diagnóstico en menos de 15 minutos
Una firma norteamericana y dos empresas extranjeras promocionan kits con la promesa de un diagnóstico en menos de 15 minutos
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Sin gasolina, sin datos oficiales y con la producción más baja en 80 años: el régimen de Maduro profundiza el derrumbe de la industria petrolera de Venezuela

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

ACNUR: “La pandemia ha vuelto aún más vulnerable el gran éxodo venezolano”

“Temo por su vida”: el grito de angustia de la hija de un general venezolano preso en los sótanos de Inteligencia Militar

El Centro Wiesenthal repudió la designación chavista de un negador del Holocausto para el Consejo Electoral venezolano

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Murió Jean Kennedy Smith, hermana de JFK conocida como “la tímida de la familia”

EEUU presentó cargos contra una empresa china por exportar 140 mil mascarillas defectuosas

La Corte Suprema de los EEUU determinó que los jóvenes hijos de inmigrantes no pueden ser deportados

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

Donald Trump pidió un juicio justo para el policía que mató a Rayshard Brooks: “No podemos oponer resistencia”

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

La 4T está generando consensos en el mundo: Juan Ramón de la Fuente sobre la copiosa votación a favor de México en la ONU

Encontraron en Colima un mapa trazado en piedra de 2,000 años de antigüedad

Gráficas del avance del coronavirus: México se ubica ente los 10 países con más muertos

Becas Bienestar Benito Juárez 2020: cómo recibir el depósito en tarjeta bancaria y cuáles son los beneficios

Morena denunció ante FGR a Yeidckol Polevnsky por lavado de dinero y presunto daño patrimonial

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

EEUU anunció recompensas de hasta USD 10 millones por Jesús Santrich e Iván Márquez, disidentes de las FARC y aliados de Maduro

La ONU informó de una disminución del 9% de los cultivos de coca en Colombia

Escándalo en Cali: unas 400 personas se reunieron a ver un partido de fútbol barrial en plena cuarentena

Seis soldados murieron y ocho quedaron heridos en una operación contra disidentes de las FARC en Colombia

El Cártel de Sinaloa y el CJNG: la temida unión narco que se estaría dando fuera de México

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Dólar hoy: el blue sube a 127 pesos, en medio de la incertidumbre por la deuda

Cómo es el auto eléctrico que fabrican en Córdoba: un citycar que podrá circular por rutas y autopistas

Día del Falafel: dos deliciosas recetas para hacerlo en casa

Uruguay concedió la extradición de Sebastián Romero, el activista que disparó con pirotecnia frente al Congreso

Vecinos de Tigre realizarán una nueva caravana contra la extensión de la cuarentena

logo-infobae-america

La 4T está generando consensos en el mundo: Juan Ramón de la Fuente sobre la copiosa votación a favor de México en la ONU

Encontraron en Colima un mapa trazado en piedra de 2,000 años de antigüedad

Corea del Norte militariza otra vez la frontera con el Sur: envió soldados a puestos que estaban vacíos desde 2018

Gráficas del avance del coronavirus: México se ubica ente los 10 países con más muertos

Repunte de casos en EEUU: 10 estados tocaron nuevos récords de contagios en los últimos días

logo-teleshow

Marcelo Longobardi salió en defensa de Cristina Pérez luego del tenso cruce con Alberto Fernández

El hijo de Débora Pérez Volpin debutó en radio con Quique Sacco: “Mamá me inspiró”

“Amor incondicional”: Andrea Legarreta se reunió con Héctor Suárez Gomís

Nazarena Vélez simuló estar embarazada por el cumpleaños de su hija Barbie: “Estoy re chiflada”

“No creo que se lleven mal”: Sylvia Pasquel desconoce la supuesta pelea entre Alejandra Guzmán y su cuñada

La revolución en Liverpool que planea Jürgen Klopp para paliar la crísis económica por el coronavirus

El exabrupto de Tino Asprilla contra Zidane por la falta de minutos de James Rodríguez en el Real Madrid

Quique Setién criticó el nuevo formato de la Champions League y explicó cómo cuidará Messi su físico

El interrogante sobre el futuro de Silvio Romero en Independiente: ¿puede recalar en River?

La noticia que conmueve al fútbol español: Juan Carlos Unzué contó que fue diagnosticado con ELA y anunció su retiro