Miércoles 17 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/MACRON

Por REUTERSJUN 17
17 de Junio de 2020

Macron marks 80th anniversary of de Gaulle's resistance speech

Start: 18 Jun 2020 07:50 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

SURESNES, PARIS / MONT VALERIEN WAR MEMORIAL, OUTSIDE PARIS- President Emmanuel Macron visits liberation museum on day commemorating the 80th anniversary of wartime leader General de Gaulle's appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation. Macron then heads to Mont Valerien war memorial, outside Paris to celebrate the 80th anniversary of wartime leader General de Gaulle's appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Macron visits liberation museum in Suresnes

0930GMT - Ceremony marking 80th anniversary of de Gaulle's resistance speech starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La peligrosa doble faceta de Hugo López-Gatell: el científico que lucha contra el COVID-19 y el político que justifica a su jefe

La peligrosa doble faceta de Hugo López-Gatell: el científico que lucha contra el COVID-19 y el político que justifica a su jefe

Por Andrea Navarro/Bloomberg
Por Andrea Navarro/Bloomberg

Proceso de Admisión del IPN 2020-2021: cuáles son las fechas para el examen a nivel superior y medio superior

Proceso de Admisión del IPN 2020-2021: cuáles son las fechas para el examen a nivel superior y medio superior

Los alumnos deberán presentarse a su prueba en el lugar, fecha y hora reflejados en su ficha
Los alumnos deberán presentarse a su prueba en el lugar, fecha y hora reflejados en su ficha

En el último mes, se acumlaron 23,844 casos de coronavirus entre personal médico en México

En el último mes, se acumlaron 23,844 casos de coronavirus entre personal médico en México

Además, la Secretaría de Salud reportó 5,276 casos activos y 463 defunciones
Además, la Secretaría de Salud reportó 5,276 casos activos y 463 defunciones

López Obrador ve poco factible reunirse con Trump el 1 de julio

López Obrador ve poco factible reunirse con Trump el 1 de julio

El mandatario planea reunirse con Donald Trump para “dar testimonio” de la entrada en vigor del nuevo pacto comercial de Norteamérica, el TMEC
El mandatario planea reunirse con Donald Trump para “dar testimonio” de la entrada en vigor del nuevo pacto comercial de Norteamérica, el TMEC

No habrá reconciliación: Mauricio Ochmann ya solicitó el divorcio de Aislinn Derbez

No habrá reconciliación: Mauricio Ochmann ya solicitó el divorcio de Aislinn Derbez

El actor indicó que la separación ocurrió desde diciembre de 2019
El actor indicó que la separación ocurrió desde diciembre de 2019

El drama de un ex atleta español que sufre un tumor cerebral inoperable: “Que me recuerden como la buena persona que fui”

El drama de un ex atleta español que sufre un tumor cerebral inoperable: “Que me recuerden como la buena persona que fui”

El fondista Alejandro Gómez, quien compitió en tres Juegos Olímpicos, ha revelado cómo afronta el el fatal desenlace de su vida a los 53 años
El fondista Alejandro Gómez, quien compitió en tres Juegos Olímpicos, ha revelado cómo afronta el el fatal desenlace de su vida a los 53 años

Misterio resuelto: la explicación del nuevo festejo de Messi que estrenó ante Leganés

Misterio resuelto: la explicación del nuevo festejo de Messi que estrenó ante Leganés

Desde la página web oficial de la Pulga aclararon el motivo de la celebración que el jugador hizo este martes al convertirle su gol número 699
Desde la página web oficial de la Pulga aclararon el motivo de la celebración que el jugador hizo este martes al convertirle su gol número 699

“No es tiempo de hacer cálculos políticos”: MC rechazó invitación del PAN para hacer alianza en las próximas elecciones

“No es tiempo de hacer cálculos políticos”: MC rechazó invitación del PAN para hacer alianza en las próximas elecciones

El dirigente del albiazul, Marko Cortés, invitó formalmente al PRD y a Movimiento Ciudadano para formar una coalición parcial en al menos 75 distritos federales electorales en los comicios de 2021
El dirigente del albiazul, Marko Cortés, invitó formalmente al PRD y a Movimiento Ciudadano para formar una coalición parcial en al menos 75 distritos federales electorales en los comicios de 2021

Estados Unidos aprobó el uso de un videojuego como terapia para niños con déficit de atención

Estados Unidos aprobó el uso de un videojuego como terapia para niños con déficit de atención

Restaurantes de CDMX adoptan la Nueva Normalidad: así es ahora salir a comer

Restaurantes de CDMX adoptan la Nueva Normalidad: así es ahora salir a comer

Estas pautas incluyen fomentar sistemas de reserva en línea, hacer menús digitales y reducir a 30% el aforo del lugar
Estas pautas incluyen fomentar sistemas de reserva en línea, hacer menús digitales y reducir a 30% el aforo del lugar

Okinotorishima, el misterioso atolón con pasado español por el que Japón gastó más de 600 millones de dólares

Okinotorishima, el misterioso atolón con pasado español por el que Japón gastó más de 600 millones de dólares

Es un arrecife de coral con solo dos rocas diminutas, ubicado en el mar de Filipinas, a 1.700 kilómetros de Tokio, pero el Gobierno lo considera un activo estratégico
Es un arrecife de coral con solo dos rocas diminutas, ubicado en el mar de Filipinas, a 1.700 kilómetros de Tokio, pero el Gobierno lo considera un activo estratégico

Chumel Torres se burló de la crítica de López Obrador: “Se entera que existe Conapred gracias a mí”

Chumel Torres se burló de la crítica de López Obrador: “Se entera que existe Conapred gracias a mí”

El youtuber se refirió a las declaraciones que el presidente dio en su conferencia de este miércoles
El youtuber se refirió a las declaraciones que el presidente dio en su conferencia de este miércoles
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

La desesperante carta de un contralmirante venezolano a Donald Trump

La desesperante carta de un contralmirante venezolano a Donald Trump

El Tribunal chavista suspendió a la junta directiva del partido opositor al que pertenece Henrique Capriles

El Tribunal chavista suspendió a la junta directiva del partido opositor al que pertenece Henrique Capriles

La UE aseguró que la renovación del Consejo Electoral de Venezuela designado por el Tribunal chavista socava su credibilidad

La UE aseguró que la renovación del Consejo Electoral de Venezuela designado por el Tribunal chavista socava su credibilidad

Dirigentes de Juntos por el Cambio mantuvieron un encuentro virtual con Juan Guaidó y ratificaron su apoyo a la causa por la democracia de Venezuela

Dirigentes de Juntos por el Cambio mantuvieron un encuentro virtual con Juan Guaidó y ratificaron su apoyo a la causa por la democracia de Venezuela

El Grupo de Lima calificó de “ilegal” la designación del nuevo Consejo Electoral chavista y pidió elecciones libres en Venezuela

El Grupo de Lima calificó de “ilegal” la designación del nuevo Consejo Electoral chavista y pidió elecciones libres en Venezuela

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

El caso de Oluwatoyin Salau, la activista que desapareció después de denunciar abuso sexual

El caso de Oluwatoyin Salau, la activista que desapareció después de denunciar abuso sexual

La Casa Blanca presentó una demanda para evitar la publicación del libro de John Bolton

La Casa Blanca presentó una demanda para evitar la publicación del libro de John Bolton

Tras el violento enfrentamiento en Cachemira, Estados Unidos espera una “resolución pacífica” entre India y China

Tras el violento enfrentamiento en Cachemira, Estados Unidos espera una “resolución pacífica” entre India y China

Estados Unidos volverá a aplicar la pena de muerte a nivel federal tras 17 años

Estados Unidos volverá a aplicar la pena de muerte a nivel federal tras 17 años

Por primera vez en la historia, Estados Unidos postulará un candidato para la presidencia del BID

Por primera vez en la historia, Estados Unidos postulará un candidato para la presidencia del BID

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

Proceso de Admisión del IPN 2020-2021: cuáles son las fechas para el examen a nivel superior y medio superior

Proceso de Admisión del IPN 2020-2021: cuáles son las fechas para el examen a nivel superior y medio superior

En el último mes, se acumlaron 23,844 casos de coronavirus entre personal médico en México

En el último mes, se acumlaron 23,844 casos de coronavirus entre personal médico en México

López Obrador ve poco factible reunirse con Trump el 1 de julio

López Obrador ve poco factible reunirse con Trump el 1 de julio

No habrá reconciliación: Mauricio Ochmann ya solicitó el divorcio de Aislinn Derbez

No habrá reconciliación: Mauricio Ochmann ya solicitó el divorcio de Aislinn Derbez

“No es tiempo de hacer cálculos políticos”: MC rechazó invitación del PAN para hacer alianza en las próximas elecciones

“No es tiempo de hacer cálculos políticos”: MC rechazó invitación del PAN para hacer alianza en las próximas elecciones

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Seis soldados murieron y ocho quedaron heridos en una operación contra disidentes de las FARC en Colombia

Seis soldados murieron y ocho quedaron heridos en una operación contra disidentes de las FARC en Colombia

El Cártel de Sinaloa y el CJNG: la temida unión narco que se estaría dando fuera de México

El Cártel de Sinaloa y el CJNG: la temida unión narco que se estaría dando fuera de México

Colombia se prepara para sus “tres días sin IVA” destinados a reactivar el consumo en plena pandemia

Colombia se prepara para sus “tres días sin IVA” destinados a reactivar el consumo en plena pandemia

El testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, Alex Saab, contrató a un abogado de narcos y lavadores de dólares para intentar frenar su extradición

El testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, Alex Saab, contrató a un abogado de narcos y lavadores de dólares para intentar frenar su extradición

La ex Miss Colombia que eligió amputarse un pie: “Yo tomé la decisión de tener una prótesis que me deje bailar champeta”

La ex Miss Colombia que eligió amputarse un pie: “Yo tomé la decisión de tener una prótesis que me deje bailar champeta”

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Mercados: leve toma de ganancias para acciones y bonos, mientras sigue el suspenso sobre el canje

Mercados: leve toma de ganancias para acciones y bonos, mientras sigue el suspenso sobre el canje

Cómo unos huevos de dinosaurio de la Patagonia se convirtieron en un hallazgo excepcional

Cómo unos huevos de dinosaurio de la Patagonia se convirtieron en un hallazgo excepcional

Dos diputados bonaerenses dieron negativo de coronavirus y se espera el resultado de otros legisladores luego del positivo de Vidal

Dos diputados bonaerenses dieron negativo de coronavirus y se espera el resultado de otros legisladores luego del positivo de Vidal

Alerta máxima en la frontera de Jujuy por los brotes de coronavirus que hubo en Bolivia y Chile

Alerta máxima en la frontera de Jujuy por los brotes de coronavirus que hubo en Bolivia y Chile

Estados Unidos aprobó el uso de un videojuego como terapia para niños con déficit de atención

Estados Unidos aprobó el uso de un videojuego como terapia para niños con déficit de atención

logo-infobae-america

Proceso de Admisión del IPN 2020-2021: cuáles son las fechas para el examen a nivel superior y medio superior

Proceso de Admisión del IPN 2020-2021: cuáles son las fechas para el examen a nivel superior y medio superior

En el último mes, se acumlaron 23,844 casos de coronavirus entre personal médico en México

En el último mes, se acumlaron 23,844 casos de coronavirus entre personal médico en México

López Obrador ve poco factible reunirse con Trump el 1 de julio

López Obrador ve poco factible reunirse con Trump el 1 de julio

“No es tiempo de hacer cálculos políticos”: MC rechazó invitación del PAN para hacer alianza en las próximas elecciones

“No es tiempo de hacer cálculos políticos”: MC rechazó invitación del PAN para hacer alianza en las próximas elecciones

Estados Unidos aprobó el uso de un videojuego como terapia para niños con déficit de atención

Estados Unidos aprobó el uso de un videojuego como terapia para niños con déficit de atención

logo-teleshow

No habrá reconciliación: Mauricio Ochmann ya solicitó el divorcio de Aislinn Derbez

No habrá reconciliación: Mauricio Ochmann ya solicitó el divorcio de Aislinn Derbez

Silvina y Vanina Escudero cerraron su escuela de danza por la crisis económica: “Es muy triste, no tuvimos otra opción”

Silvina y Vanina Escudero cerraron su escuela de danza por la crisis económica: “Es muy triste, no tuvimos otra opción”

Chumel Torres se burló de la crítica de López Obrador: “Se entera que existe Conapred gracias a mí”

Chumel Torres se burló de la crítica de López Obrador: “Se entera que existe Conapred gracias a mí”

Maribel Guardia usó FaceApp para “transformarse” en hombre y la compararon con Albertano

Maribel Guardia usó FaceApp para “transformarse” en hombre y la compararon con Albertano

Pablo Alborán: “Estoy aquí para contarles que soy homosexual y no pasa nada"

Pablo Alborán: “Estoy aquí para contarles que soy homosexual y no pasa nada"

El drama de un ex atleta español que sufre un tumor cerebral inoperable: “Que me recuerden como la buena persona que fui”

El drama de un ex atleta español que sufre un tumor cerebral inoperable: “Que me recuerden como la buena persona que fui”

Misterio resuelto: la explicación del nuevo festejo de Messi que estrenó ante Leganés

Misterio resuelto: la explicación del nuevo festejo de Messi que estrenó ante Leganés

Hicieron una estatua de Andrés Iniesta desnudo por su gol en el 2010 y las redes estallaron con los memes

Hicieron una estatua de Andrés Iniesta desnudo por su gol en el 2010 y las redes estallaron con los memes

La UEFA hizo oficial el regreso de la Champions y la Europa League: dónde y cuándo se jugarán los torneos en plena pandemia

La UEFA hizo oficial el regreso de la Champions y la Europa League: dónde y cuándo se jugarán los torneos en plena pandemia

Barcelona busca retener a Lionel Messi con un nuevo contrato: cuál es la cláusula clave que tendrá a su favor

Barcelona busca retener a Lionel Messi con un nuevo contrato: cuál es la cláusula clave que tendrá a su favor