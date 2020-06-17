ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/MACRON

Macron marks 80th anniversary of de Gaulle's resistance speech

Start: 18 Jun 2020 07:50 GMT

End: 18 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

SURESNES, PARIS / MONT VALERIEN WAR MEMORIAL, OUTSIDE PARIS- President Emmanuel Macron visits liberation museum on day commemorating the 80th anniversary of wartime leader General de Gaulle's appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation. Macron then heads to Mont Valerien war memorial, outside Paris to celebrate the 80th anniversary of wartime leader General de Gaulle's appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Macron visits liberation museum in Suresnes

0930GMT - Ceremony marking 80th anniversary of de Gaulle's resistance speech starts

