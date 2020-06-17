Miércoles 17 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/BORDER

Por REUTERSJUN 17
17 de Junio de 2020

View of Kaesong after North Korea destroyed a liaison office

Start: 17 Jun 2020 04:45 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2020 06:49 GMT

PAJU, SOUTH KOREA - View of border city of Kaesong in North Korea, seen from Paju in South Korea, after the North blew up and destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong.

Pyongyang had earlier threatened to take action if defector groups push ahead with their campaign to send propaganda leaflets into North Korea.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

OCDE alertó a México por ser el país con la mayor tasa de obesidad en América Latina

OCDE alertó a México por ser el país con la mayor tasa de obesidad en América Latina

“El Comandante Blanco”, presunto líder de la banda que secuestró a Silvia Vargas, obtuvo un amparo por irregularidades en su proceso

“El Comandante Blanco”, presunto líder de la banda que secuestró a Silvia Vargas, obtuvo un amparo por irregularidades en su proceso

Las autoridades no se cercioraron de que la defensa de Ortíz González fuera licenciado en derecho
Las autoridades no se cercioraron de que la defensa de Ortíz González fuera licenciado en derecho

Nueva Zelanda ordena al ejército el control de las fronteras tras presentarse dos nuevos casos de coronavirus de personas procedentes del extranjero

Nueva Zelanda ordena al ejército el control de las fronteras tras presentarse dos nuevos casos de coronavirus de personas procedentes del extranjero

Las autoridades neozelandesas han contactado a 320 personas que coincidieron con dos mujeres que habían llegado del Reino Unido y no cumplieron con el período obligatorio de cuarentena
Las autoridades neozelandesas han contactado a 320 personas que coincidieron con dos mujeres que habían llegado del Reino Unido y no cumplieron con el período obligatorio de cuarentena

Trabajadores de la salud presentaron amparos para no atender pacientes con COVID-19

Trabajadores de la salud presentaron amparos para no atender pacientes con COVID-19

Aseguran que tomaron la decisión por sentirse inseguros de trabajar entre equipo de protección deficiente, así como insumos o medidas inadecuadas en los protocolos de higiene
Aseguran que tomaron la decisión por sentirse inseguros de trabajar entre equipo de protección deficiente, así como insumos o medidas inadecuadas en los protocolos de higiene

Cines, restaurantes y centros comerciales: así los podrás visitar durante el semáforo naranja

Cines, restaurantes y centros comerciales: así los podrás visitar durante el semáforo naranja

Desde el 15 y hasta el 21 de junio, 16 estados del país estarán en rojo (máximo riesgo) y 16 en naranja (alto riesgo)
Desde el 15 y hasta el 21 de junio, 16 estados del país estarán en rojo (máximo riesgo) y 16 en naranja (alto riesgo)

AMLO planea volver a adelantar pensión para adultos mayores por coronavirus

AMLO planea volver a adelantar pensión para adultos mayores por coronavirus

El presidente señaló que desde el inicio de la pandemia se tomó la determinación para evitar que los “ancianos respetables” corrieran riesgos al salir de casa
El presidente señaló que desde el inicio de la pandemia se tomó la determinación para evitar que los “ancianos respetables” corrieran riesgos al salir de casa

Policía “pirata” en Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, el municipio donde asesinaron a Giovanni López

Policía “pirata” en Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, el municipio donde asesinaron a Giovanni López

Se trata de 21 de los 49 agentes que conforman la Comisaría y no están reportados oficialmente como elementos de seguridad pública
Se trata de 21 de los 49 agentes que conforman la Comisaría y no están reportados oficialmente como elementos de seguridad pública

Garnero, uno de los DT más ganadores de Sudamérica: “Critican al jugador que pasó de viajar trepado en el tren a comprarse un 0KM importado, ¿y alguien lo preparó?”

Garnero, uno de los DT más ganadores de Sudamérica: “Critican al jugador que pasó de viajar trepado en el tren a comprarse un 0KM importado, ¿y alguien lo preparó?”

No pensó en ser entrenador, pero el incentivo de Burruchaga lo convenció a dar el salto. Pensó en largar todo tras un mal paso por Independiente, pero insistió y tuvo sus frutos: es uno de los que más torneos celebró en Sudamérica al frente de Olimpia
No pensó en ser entrenador, pero el incentivo de Burruchaga lo convenció a dar el salto. Pensó en largar todo tras un mal paso por Independiente, pero insistió y tuvo sus frutos: es uno de los que más torneos celebró en Sudamérica al frente de Olimpia

La hija de T.I. admitió que la relación con su padre cambiaría tras los comentarios sobre su virginidad

La hija de T.I. admitió que la relación con su padre cambiaría tras los comentarios sobre su virginidad

Deyjah Harris habló acerca de este tema en el más reciente episodio de "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle"
Deyjah Harris habló acerca de este tema en el más reciente episodio de "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle"

El duro combate de los luchadores profesionales mexicanos por sobrevivir ante la crisis por el COVID-19

El duro combate de los luchadores profesionales mexicanos por sobrevivir ante la crisis por el COVID-19

La Comisión de Lucha Libre Profesional de la Ciudad de México entregó más de 200 despensas con alimentos a luchadoras y enmascarados veteranos
La Comisión de Lucha Libre Profesional de la Ciudad de México entregó más de 200 despensas con alimentos a luchadoras y enmascarados veteranos

Se cumplen 8 días de la desaparición de Elizabeth Montaño, doctora trans, en CDMX

Se cumplen 8 días de la desaparición de Elizabeth Montaño, doctora trans, en CDMX

Se desconoce su paradero desde el 8 de junio, vestía pantalón de mezclilla azul, sudadera morada, y llevaba una mochila del mismo color; fue vista por última vez en la colonia Doctores, en la alcaldía Cuauhtémoc
Se desconoce su paradero desde el 8 de junio, vestía pantalón de mezclilla azul, sudadera morada, y llevaba una mochila del mismo color; fue vista por última vez en la colonia Doctores, en la alcaldía Cuauhtémoc

El Ingeniero, jefe de escoltas de El Chapo Guzmán, se declaró no culpable en una corte de Chicago

El Ingeniero, jefe de escoltas de El Chapo Guzmán, se declaró no culpable en una corte de Chicago

Fue responsable de las operaciones del cártel de Sinaloa en Durango y el sur de Chihuahua; se le imputan tres delitos vinculados a la distribución de heroína y cocaína en Estados Unidos
Fue responsable de las operaciones del cártel de Sinaloa en Durango y el sur de Chihuahua; se le imputan tres delitos vinculados a la distribución de heroína y cocaína en Estados Unidos
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Dirigentes de Juntos por el Cambio mantuvieron un encuentro virtual con Juan Guaidó y ratificaron su apoyo a la causa por la democracia de Venezuela

Dirigentes de Juntos por el Cambio mantuvieron un encuentro virtual con Juan Guaidó y ratificaron su apoyo a la causa por la democracia de Venezuela

El Grupo de Lima calificó de “ilegal” la designación del nuevo Consejo Electoral chavista y pidió elecciones libres en Venezuela

El Grupo de Lima calificó de “ilegal” la designación del nuevo Consejo Electoral chavista y pidió elecciones libres en Venezuela

Nicolás Maduro le respondió a las críticas de la Unión Europea: “Que se preocupen por el coronavirus y el racismo, ¡fuera de Venezuela!”

Nicolás Maduro le respondió a las críticas de la Unión Europea: “Que se preocupen por el coronavirus y el racismo, ¡fuera de Venezuela!”

Los primeros 300 venezolanos alojados en un campamento transitorio en Colombia por el coronavirus emprendieron el retorno a su país

Los primeros 300 venezolanos alojados en un campamento transitorio en Colombia por el coronavirus emprendieron el retorno a su país

Alex Saab, testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, fue trasladado a una prisión para narcotraficantes en Cabo Verde

Alex Saab, testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, fue trasladado a una prisión para narcotraficantes en Cabo Verde

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Estados Unidos volverá a aplicar la pena de muerte a nivel federal tras 17 años

Estados Unidos volverá a aplicar la pena de muerte a nivel federal tras 17 años

Por primera vez en la historia, Estados Unidos postulará un candidato para la presidencia del BID

Por primera vez en la historia, Estados Unidos postulará un candidato para la presidencia del BID

La Universidad de Miami volverá a impartir clases presenciales en agosto

La Universidad de Miami volverá a impartir clases presenciales en agosto

Tras la demolición de la oficina de enlace con Corea del Sur, Estados Unidos instó al régimen de Kim Jong-un a evitar “más acciones contraproducentes”

Tras la demolición de la oficina de enlace con Corea del Sur, Estados Unidos instó al régimen de Kim Jong-un a evitar “más acciones contraproducentes”

Donald Trump firmó una orden ejecutiva para reformar la policía, y dijo que se prohibirán los estrangulamientos durante los arrestos

Donald Trump firmó una orden ejecutiva para reformar la policía, y dijo que se prohibirán los estrangulamientos durante los arrestos

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

OCDE alertó a México por ser el país con la mayor tasa de obesidad en América Latina

OCDE alertó a México por ser el país con la mayor tasa de obesidad en América Latina

“El Comandante Blanco”, presunto líder de la banda que secuestró a Silvia Vargas, obtuvo un amparo por irregularidades en su proceso

“El Comandante Blanco”, presunto líder de la banda que secuestró a Silvia Vargas, obtuvo un amparo por irregularidades en su proceso

Trabajadores de la salud presentaron amparos para no atender pacientes con COVID-19

Trabajadores de la salud presentaron amparos para no atender pacientes con COVID-19

Cines, restaurantes y centros comerciales: así los podrás visitar durante el semáforo naranja

Cines, restaurantes y centros comerciales: así los podrás visitar durante el semáforo naranja

AMLO planea volver a adelantar pensión para adultos mayores por coronavirus

AMLO planea volver a adelantar pensión para adultos mayores por coronavirus

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

El Cártel de Sinaloa y el CJNG: la temida unión narco que se estaría dando fuera de México

El Cártel de Sinaloa y el CJNG: la temida unión narco que se estaría dando fuera de México

Colombia se prepara para sus “tres días sin IVA” destinados a reactivar el consumo en plena pandemia

Colombia se prepara para sus “tres días sin IVA” destinados a reactivar el consumo en plena pandemia

El testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, Alex Saab, contrató a un abogado de narcos y lavadores de dólares para intentar frenar su extradición

El testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, Alex Saab, contrató a un abogado de narcos y lavadores de dólares para intentar frenar su extradición

La ex Miss Colombia que eligió amputarse un pie: “Yo tomé la decisión de tener una prótesis que me deje bailar champeta”

La ex Miss Colombia que eligió amputarse un pie: “Yo tomé la decisión de tener una prótesis que me deje bailar champeta”

Bogotá dio marcha atrás y vuelve a una cuarentena más dura

Bogotá dio marcha atrás y vuelve a una cuarentena más dura

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Catamarca extremará las medidas de aislamiento para mantenerse sin casos de COVID-19

Catamarca extremará las medidas de aislamiento para mantenerse sin casos de COVID-19

Moreno: hallaron a un anciano asesinado a golpes y ahorcado

Moreno: hallaron a un anciano asesinado a golpes y ahorcado

Alertas ginecológicas: cuándo ir a la guardia en tiempos de coronavirus

Alertas ginecológicas: cuándo ir a la guardia en tiempos de coronavirus

Cómo funciona la cabina que permite examinar personas con COVID-19 sin contagiarse

Cómo funciona la cabina que permite examinar personas con COVID-19 sin contagiarse

El fantástico ranking de la elite: cuáles son los 10 autos más potentes del planeta

El fantástico ranking de la elite: cuáles son los 10 autos más potentes del planeta

logo-infobae-america

OCDE alertó a México por ser el país con la mayor tasa de obesidad en América Latina

OCDE alertó a México por ser el país con la mayor tasa de obesidad en América Latina

“El Comandante Blanco”, presunto líder de la banda que secuestró a Silvia Vargas, obtuvo un amparo por irregularidades en su proceso

“El Comandante Blanco”, presunto líder de la banda que secuestró a Silvia Vargas, obtuvo un amparo por irregularidades en su proceso

Nueva Zelanda ordena al ejército el control de las fronteras tras presentarse dos nuevos casos de coronavirus de personas procedentes del extranjero

Nueva Zelanda ordena al ejército el control de las fronteras tras presentarse dos nuevos casos de coronavirus de personas procedentes del extranjero

Trabajadores de la salud presentaron amparos para no atender pacientes con COVID-19

Trabajadores de la salud presentaron amparos para no atender pacientes con COVID-19

Cines, restaurantes y centros comerciales: así los podrás visitar durante el semáforo naranja

Cines, restaurantes y centros comerciales: así los podrás visitar durante el semáforo naranja

logo-teleshow

La hija de T.I. admitió que la relación con su padre cambiaría tras los comentarios sobre su virginidad

La hija de T.I. admitió que la relación con su padre cambiaría tras los comentarios sobre su virginidad

“Creí que eras mi incondicional amigo”: Danna Paola reclamó a un servicio de entrega de comida

“Creí que eras mi incondicional amigo”: Danna Paola reclamó a un servicio de entrega de comida

Inesperada reacción de Cinthia Fernández cuando participaba de un juego en “Mamushka”: ”¡Me da miedo!”

Inesperada reacción de Cinthia Fernández cuando participaba de un juego en “Mamushka”: ”¡Me da miedo!”

Ileana Rodríguez confirmó que ella y su hijo tienen COVID-19

Ileana Rodríguez confirmó que ella y su hijo tienen COVID-19

Marcelo Tinelli dio detalles de su regreso a la televisión: “Arrancamos con el humor y cuando habiliten los protocolos empezamos con el baile"

Marcelo Tinelli dio detalles de su regreso a la televisión: “Arrancamos con el humor y cuando habiliten los protocolos empezamos con el baile"

Garnero, uno de los DT más ganadores de Sudamérica: “Critican al jugador que pasó de viajar trepado en el tren a comprarse un 0KM importado, ¿y alguien lo preparó?”

Garnero, uno de los DT más ganadores de Sudamérica: “Critican al jugador que pasó de viajar trepado en el tren a comprarse un 0KM importado, ¿y alguien lo preparó?”

El duro combate de los luchadores profesionales mexicanos por sobrevivir ante la crisis por el COVID-19

El duro combate de los luchadores profesionales mexicanos por sobrevivir ante la crisis por el COVID-19

Estadio Azul podría tener fútbol profesional de nuevo, luego de la salida de Cruz Azul

Estadio Azul podría tener fútbol profesional de nuevo, luego de la salida de Cruz Azul

Comparten fotos de archivo del mundial México 70 por su 50 aniversario

Comparten fotos de archivo del mundial México 70 por su 50 aniversario

Antonela Roccuzzo reveló detalles de la intimidad de la familia Messi en plena cuarentena

Antonela Roccuzzo reveló detalles de la intimidad de la familia Messi en plena cuarentena