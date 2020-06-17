ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-BUS PROTEST

German Transport minister speaks at demonstration

Start: 17 Jun 2020 08:57 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2020 09:50 GMT

BERLIN – German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer speaks at a demonstration by German tourist bus companies who are protesting against coronavirus measures and the financial fallout they have experienced.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com