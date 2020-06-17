ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-BUDGET

German Fin Min Scholz details plans to increase borrowing

Start: 17 Jun 2020 10:01 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2020 11:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters after the cabinet approves new borrowing by a further 62.5 billion euros ($70.5 billion) to a record 218.5 billion this year for measures to boost recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

