Miércoles 17 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-BUDGET

Por REUTERSJUN 17
17 de Junio de 2020

German Fin Min Scholz details plans to increase borrowing

Start: 17 Jun 2020 10:01 GMT

End: 17 Jun 2020 11:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters after the cabinet approves new borrowing by a further 62.5 billion euros ($70.5 billion) to a record 218.5 billion this year for measures to boost recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1015GMT - Scholz news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La enfermedad se expande por más de 180 países y amenaza a los sistemas de salud menos desarrollados. Tras un declive en China y Europa, los principales focos de contagio están ahora en Estados Unidos y Sudamérica
La enfermedad se expande por más de 180 países y amenaza a los sistemas de salud menos desarrollados. Tras un declive en China y Europa, los principales focos de contagio están ahora en Estados Unidos y Sudamérica

Junto con la CDMX, el estado se encuentra entre las entidades que encabezan los contagios y muertes de coronavirus en el país
Junto con la CDMX, el estado se encuentra entre las entidades que encabezan los contagios y muertes de coronavirus en el país

De acuerdo con el secretario del Ayuntamiento de Chimalhuacán, las infecciones fueron a causa de insumos médicos de mala calidad
De acuerdo con el secretario del Ayuntamiento de Chimalhuacán, las infecciones fueron a causa de insumos médicos de mala calidad

El bloqueo inmediato de todos los barrios que han sido declarados de alto y mediano riesgo y todos sus residentes tendrán que guardar cuarentena
El bloqueo inmediato de todos los barrios que han sido declarados de alto y mediano riesgo y todos sus residentes tendrán que guardar cuarentena

A pesar de ello, las inscripciones para formación policiaca aumentaron 70%
A pesar de ello, las inscripciones para formación policiaca aumentaron 70%

El TSJ, de la dictadura, tomó el lunes una decisión similar contra otra organización opositora, Acción Democrática
El TSJ, de la dictadura, tomó el lunes una decisión similar contra otra organización opositora, Acción Democrática

El grupo ha acusado a la corte de violar “lo previsto en la Constitución venezolana” y ha indicado que esta acción “reduce aún más las garantías necesarias para la realización de unas elecciones justas y transparentes
El grupo ha acusado a la corte de violar “lo previsto en la Constitución venezolana” y ha indicado que esta acción “reduce aún más las garantías necesarias para la realización de unas elecciones justas y transparentes

La información la ofreció el propio mandatario, quien además, informó que seguirá al frente de sus labores a través de una modalidad de teletrabajo
La información la ofreció el propio mandatario, quien además, informó que seguirá al frente de sus labores a través de una modalidad de teletrabajo

El aumento se debe en parte a la revisión de las cifras en Bombay, la ciudad más afectada, que sumó 862 fallecidos
El aumento se debe en parte a la revisión de las cifras en Bombay, la ciudad más afectada, que sumó 862 fallecidos

El portavoz de la oficina presidencial surcoreana rechazó duramente las palabras de Kim Yo-jong, hermana del dictador norcoreano Kim Jong-un, tras la destrucción de la oficina de enlace
El portavoz de la oficina presidencial surcoreana rechazó duramente las palabras de Kim Yo-jong, hermana del dictador norcoreano Kim Jong-un, tras la destrucción de la oficina de enlace

Varios medios se limitaron a publicar en sus sitios internet el comunicado del ministerio de Defensa en el que exhorta a la moderación a India
Varios medios se limitaron a publicar en sus sitios internet el comunicado del ministerio de Defensa en el que exhorta a la moderación a India

En los fallecimientos por coronavirus lideran como las comorbilidades más mortales la hipertensión con el 42.26%, la diabetes con el 37.42% y la obesidad con el 25.41%
En los fallecimientos por coronavirus lideran como las comorbilidades más mortales la hipertensión con el 42.26%, la diabetes con el 37.42% y la obesidad con el 25.41%
