ADVISORY USA-COURT/LGBT-STONEWALL--WARNING PROFANE LANGUAGE

Demonstrators rally following Supreme Court decision on LGBT discrimination

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – Demonstrators rally near the Stonewall Inn, an iconic location for the LGBT community to rally following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision barring discrimination against LGBT workers.

