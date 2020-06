ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-SATELLITE

China launches its last Beidou satellite into space

Start: 16 Jun 2020 01:50 GMT

End: 16 Jun 2020 03:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS THE LAUNCH HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A TECHNICAL ISSUE.

BEIDOU XICHANG, CHINA - China launches its last Beidou satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan. It is the last satellite in China's Beidou Navigation System, which is an alternative - or perhaps competitor - to the U.S.-built GPS.

