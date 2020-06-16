Martes 16 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/TRUMP

Por REUTERSJUN 16
16 de Junio de 2020

Trump makes remarks on safe policing in communities

Start: 16 Jun 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 16 Jun 2020 17:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks and signs an Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Tras muertes por coronavirus, México suspendió temporalmente el envío de trabajadores a Canadá

El vocero de la Cancillería mexicana, Daniel Millán, confirmó la veracidad de las declaraciones de Mora
Convocatoria UNAM 2020: cómo registrarse y cuándo se realizará el examen

La aplicación de la prueba presencial estará sujeta a las instrucciones y medidas sanitarias que establezcan las autoridades
El exabrupto del entrenador de Juventus contra un periodista que le recordó que no ganó títulos en Italia

El director técnico de la "Vecchia Signora", en la antesala a la final de la Copa Italia, no ocultó su fastidio en conferencia de prensa
Oficial: el PSG confirmó la salida de dos grandes estrellas del equipo

El director deportivo del club anunció que no se les renovará el contrato y espera poder contar con ellos para el resto de la Champions League pese a que el vínculo los une hasta fines de junio
Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller cuestionó a Conapred y se lanzó contra Chumel Torres: “Sigo esperando una disculpa pública”

La esposa del presidente López Obrador habló sobre la decisión de invitar al youtuber a un foro sobre racismo y clasismo
López Obrador explicó que no habló con familiares de desaparecidos por la sana distancia: “Lo lamento mucho”

“Ayer en efecto hubo este incidente porque no puedo, por la sana distancia, exponerme y exponerlos a ellos”, explicó el presidente de México
Mapa del coronavirus en México 16 de junio: CDMX, Edomex, BC, Veracruz y Sinaloa, los estados con más muertos

En el país ya hay 150,264 casos confirmados, 20,392 activos y 17,580 muertos
Los argumentos de Álex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, para apelar la prisión preventiva en Cabo Verde

El empresario colombiano interpondrá un recurso ante el Tribunal de Apelaciones de la isla de San Vicente, afirmó su abogado, José Manuel Pinto Monteiro
Una tormenta azotará las democracias latinoamericanas

Las secuelas de la pandemia por el coronavirus comienza a hacer estragos en las economías de los países de la región, lo cual podría provocar cambios significativos en sus sistemas políticos
SEP suspendió el examen de ingreso a secundaria: así será ahora el proceso de inscripción

Las inscripciones para el regreso a clases se realizarán los días 6 y 7 de agosto
La demoledora crítica de The Economist a México por su reapertura: “Si no puedes controlar el virus, entonces levanta la cuarentena”

El semanario británico aseguró que a pesar del confinamiento, la propagación del virus empeoró
El embajador de EEUU, Christopher Landau, recomendó no vacacionar en México: “No es el momento de hacer turismo”

En un video publicado en Twitter, explicó que en el país aún hay un alto índice de contagios de COVID-19
