Martes 16 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/CONGRESS-HEARING

Por REUTERSJUN 16
15 de Junio de 2020

Senate Judiciary holds hearing on policing practices

Start: 16 Jun 2020 18:31 GMT

End: 16 Jun 2020 19:31 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing to examine issues involving race and policing practices raised by the death of George Floyd and the civil unrest that has swept the United States in its wake.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Todavía tienen los aviones privados”: López Obrador criticó a gobernadores del PAN por derroche y gastos superfluos

“Todavía tienen los aviones privados”: López Obrador criticó a gobernadores del PAN por derroche y gastos superfluos

El presidente de México dijo que es legítimo que gobernadores del Partido Acción Nacional se reúnan, pero aseguró que la culpa no es del gobierno federal si no les alcanza con el presupuesto asignado, que aclaró, se les entrega en tiempo y forma
El presidente de México dijo que es legítimo que gobernadores del Partido Acción Nacional se reúnan, pero aseguró que la culpa no es del gobierno federal si no les alcanza con el presupuesto asignado, que aclaró, se les entrega en tiempo y forma

El peso registró buena jornada tras datos de EEUU y apoyos anunciados por Reserva Federal

El peso registró buena jornada tras datos de EEUU y apoyos anunciados por Reserva Federal

Las ventas minoristas en Estados Unidos mostraron un incremento histórico en mayo
Las ventas minoristas en Estados Unidos mostraron un incremento histórico en mayo

El misterioso asesinato de un hombre en un hotel de la CDMX: estaría ligado al Mayo Zambada

El misterioso asesinato de un hombre en un hotel de la CDMX: estaría ligado al Mayo Zambada

Juan Antonio Valenzuela Ortiz murió de dos balazos en el tórax y brazo derecho. Se presume que era sobrino del finado Luis Gabriel Valenzuela Valenzuela, operador del Cártel de Sinaloa
Juan Antonio Valenzuela Ortiz murió de dos balazos en el tórax y brazo derecho. Se presume que era sobrino del finado Luis Gabriel Valenzuela Valenzuela, operador del Cártel de Sinaloa

“La Barbie”: el supuesto informante que podría hundir a García Luna y toda su red de corrupción

“La Barbie”: el supuesto informante que podría hundir a García Luna y toda su red de corrupción

El criminal fue condenado a 50 años de prisión, a pesar de las versiones que lo ubican como soplón para la justicia estadounidense
El criminal fue condenado a 50 años de prisión, a pesar de las versiones que lo ubican como soplón para la justicia estadounidense

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, en la mira: los contribuyentes canadienses debieron pagar por su seguridad mientras vivían en una mansión

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, en la mira: los contribuyentes canadienses debieron pagar por su seguridad mientras vivían en una mansión

Los duques de Sussex se mudaron a una propiedad valuada en 18 millones de dólares en la isla de Vancouver después de que huyeron del Reino Unido durante el Megxit, forzando a la policía local a gastar un dineral para resguardarlos
Los duques de Sussex se mudaron a una propiedad valuada en 18 millones de dólares en la isla de Vancouver después de que huyeron del Reino Unido durante el Megxit, forzando a la policía local a gastar un dineral para resguardarlos

Rupert Grint, el actor de “Harry Potter” que tiene otra millonaria profesión desconocida por todos

Rupert Grint, el actor de “Harry Potter” que tiene otra millonaria profesión desconocida por todos

El actor británico ha pasado años invirtiendo en distintas propiedades en las afueras de Londres para asegurarse un buen pasar sin tener que depender de su carrera en Hollywood
El actor británico ha pasado años invirtiendo en distintas propiedades en las afueras de Londres para asegurarse un buen pasar sin tener que depender de su carrera en Hollywood

Verificado: OMS no alertó por brote del virus Nipah

Verificado: OMS no alertó por brote del virus Nipah

Autoridades de la SSA habían anunciado ya la vigilancia y monitoreo del supuesto resurgimiento de la enfermedad
Autoridades de la SSA habían anunciado ya la vigilancia y monitoreo del supuesto resurgimiento de la enfermedad

XV Años: cómo el coronavirus golpeó una de las tradiciones más importantes en México

XV Años: cómo el coronavirus golpeó una de las tradiciones más importantes en México

De acuerdo con el plan de reactivación de la capital, el jueves podrán abrir los comercios de barrio, aunque el regreso de los grandes eventos dependerá de la evolución de la epidemia
De acuerdo con el plan de reactivación de la capital, el jueves podrán abrir los comercios de barrio, aunque el regreso de los grandes eventos dependerá de la evolución de la epidemia

El coronavirus pone en jaque una de las grandes promesas de López Obrador: revivir económicamente a Tabasco

El coronavirus pone en jaque una de las grandes promesas de López Obrador: revivir económicamente a Tabasco

Por Lorena Ríos y Amy Stillman
Por Lorena Ríos y Amy Stillman

Con varios cambios y restricciones por el coronavirus, se anunciaron las fechas del US Open 2020

Con varios cambios y restricciones por el coronavirus, se anunciaron las fechas del US Open 2020

El certamen se disputará sin aficionados en Nueva York en las fechas previstas del 31 de agosto al 13 de septiembre, confirmó este martes el gobernador estatal, Andrew Cuomo
El certamen se disputará sin aficionados en Nueva York en las fechas previstas del 31 de agosto al 13 de septiembre, confirmó este martes el gobernador estatal, Andrew Cuomo

Chumel Torres y la polémica con Beatriz Gutiérrez: “Quisiera ser mamá de un narco para que este gobierno me tratara con empatía”

Chumel Torres y la polémica con Beatriz Gutiérrez: “Quisiera ser mamá de un narco para que este gobierno me tratara con empatía”

La invitación al youtuber a un foro sobre racismo y clasismo desató una controversia en la que incluso intervino la esposa del presidente
La invitación al youtuber a un foro sobre racismo y clasismo desató una controversia en la que incluso intervino la esposa del presidente

Alex Saab, testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, fue trasladado a una prisión para narcotraficantes en Cabo Verde

Alex Saab, testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, fue trasladado a una prisión para narcotraficantes en Cabo Verde

La cárcel en la que se encuentra el empresario colombiano, ubicada en la zona de San Vicente, tiene antecedentes de fugas. La defensa apeló la solicitud de extradición a Estados Unidos
La cárcel en la que se encuentra el empresario colombiano, ubicada en la zona de San Vicente, tiene antecedentes de fugas. La defensa apeló la solicitud de extradición a Estados Unidos
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Alex Saab, testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, fue trasladado a una prisión para narcotraficantes en Cabo Verde

Alex Saab, testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, fue trasladado a una prisión para narcotraficantes en Cabo Verde

El testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, Alex Saab, contrató a un abogado de narcos y lavadores de dólares para intentar frenar su extradición

El testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, Alex Saab, contrató a un abogado de narcos y lavadores de dólares para intentar frenar su extradición

Coronavirus en Venezuela: mucha gente, pero pocas compras en los centros comerciales reabiertos

Coronavirus en Venezuela: mucha gente, pero pocas compras en los centros comerciales reabiertos

Los argumentos de Álex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, para apelar la prisión preventiva en Cabo Verde

Los argumentos de Álex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, para apelar la prisión preventiva en Cabo Verde

Cómo los colectivos chavistas lograron que la Fiscalía arreste a integrantes de FAES que asesinaron a cinco hombres en Venezuela

Cómo los colectivos chavistas lograron que la Fiscalía arreste a integrantes de FAES que asesinaron a cinco hombres en Venezuela

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Donald Trump firmará una orden ejecutiva para una reforma policial

Donald Trump firmará una orden ejecutiva para una reforma policial

Investigan la muerte de un joven negro que fue encontrado colgado de un árbol en California

Investigan la muerte de un joven negro que fue encontrado colgado de un árbol en California

Pese al aumento de casos de coronavirus, los alcaldes de Miami y Miami Beach aclararon que “por ahora” no darán marcha atrás en el proceso de reapertura

Pese al aumento de casos de coronavirus, los alcaldes de Miami y Miami Beach aclararon que “por ahora” no darán marcha atrás en el proceso de reapertura

WhatsApp permitirá hacer transferencias de dinero dentro de su aplicación

WhatsApp permitirá hacer transferencias de dinero dentro de su aplicación

Un juez conservador redactó el histórico fallo de la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos a favor de la comunidad LGBTQ+

Un juez conservador redactó el histórico fallo de la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos a favor de la comunidad LGBTQ+

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

“Todavía tienen los aviones privados”: López Obrador criticó a gobernadores del PAN por derroche y gastos superfluos

“Todavía tienen los aviones privados”: López Obrador criticó a gobernadores del PAN por derroche y gastos superfluos

El peso registró buena jornada tras datos de EEUU y apoyos anunciados por Reserva Federal

El peso registró buena jornada tras datos de EEUU y apoyos anunciados por Reserva Federal

El misterioso asesinato de un hombre en un hotel de la CDMX: estaría ligado al Mayo Zambada

El misterioso asesinato de un hombre en un hotel de la CDMX: estaría ligado al Mayo Zambada

“La Barbie”: el supuesto informante que podría hundir a García Luna y toda su red de corrupción

“La Barbie”: el supuesto informante que podría hundir a García Luna y toda su red de corrupción

Verificado: OMS no alertó por brote del virus Nipah

Verificado: OMS no alertó por brote del virus Nipah

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

El testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, Alex Saab, contrató a un abogado de narcos y lavadores de dólares para intentar frenar su extradición

El testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, Alex Saab, contrató a un abogado de narcos y lavadores de dólares para intentar frenar su extradición

La ex Miss Colombia que eligió amputarse un pie: “Yo tomé la decisión de tener una prótesis que me deje bailar champeta”

La ex Miss Colombia que eligió amputarse un pie: “Yo tomé la decisión de tener una prótesis que me deje bailar champeta”

Bogotá dio marcha atrás y vuelve a una cuarentena más dura

Bogotá dio marcha atrás y vuelve a una cuarentena más dura

Boom de orgías virtuales y fiestas sexuales clandestinas en Colombia durante la pandemia

Boom de orgías virtuales y fiestas sexuales clandestinas en Colombia durante la pandemia

La Justicia colombiana citó como testigo al presidente Iván Duque por un caso de corrupción electoral

La Justicia colombiana citó como testigo al presidente Iván Duque por un caso de corrupción electoral

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Los colectiveros avisan que no pueden pagar el aguinaldo y se suman al comercio y pymes industriales en el reclamo de ayuda

Los colectiveros avisan que no pueden pagar el aguinaldo y se suman al comercio y pymes industriales en el reclamo de ayuda

El caso de Albert, el acusado de un asesinato mafioso y preso en Argentina que Venezuela quiere extraditar en plena pandemia

El caso de Albert, el acusado de un asesinato mafioso y preso en Argentina que Venezuela quiere extraditar en plena pandemia

Crece el cierre de locales en la ciudad de Buenos Aires: los comerciantes estiman que casi el 20% ya bajó la persiana definitivamente

Crece el cierre de locales en la ciudad de Buenos Aires: los comerciantes estiman que casi el 20% ya bajó la persiana definitivamente

Galería de fotos: cada vez hay más comercios que cierran sus puertas por los efectos de la cuarentena

Galería de fotos: cada vez hay más comercios que cierran sus puertas por los efectos de la cuarentena

“Activemos otro clima”, el lema de la 5ª edición del Festival Internacional de Cine Ambiental

“Activemos otro clima”, el lema de la 5ª edición del Festival Internacional de Cine Ambiental

logo-infobae-america

“Todavía tienen los aviones privados”: López Obrador criticó a gobernadores del PAN por derroche y gastos superfluos

“Todavía tienen los aviones privados”: López Obrador criticó a gobernadores del PAN por derroche y gastos superfluos

El peso registró buena jornada tras datos de EEUU y apoyos anunciados por Reserva Federal

El peso registró buena jornada tras datos de EEUU y apoyos anunciados por Reserva Federal

El misterioso asesinato de un hombre en un hotel de la CDMX: estaría ligado al Mayo Zambada

El misterioso asesinato de un hombre en un hotel de la CDMX: estaría ligado al Mayo Zambada

“La Barbie”: el supuesto informante que podría hundir a García Luna y toda su red de corrupción

“La Barbie”: el supuesto informante que podría hundir a García Luna y toda su red de corrupción

Verificado: OMS no alertó por brote del virus Nipah

Verificado: OMS no alertó por brote del virus Nipah

logo-teleshow

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, en la mira: los contribuyentes canadienses debieron pagar por su seguridad mientras vivían en una mansión

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, en la mira: los contribuyentes canadienses debieron pagar por su seguridad mientras vivían en una mansión

Rupert Grint, el actor de “Harry Potter” que tiene otra millonaria profesión desconocida por todos

Rupert Grint, el actor de “Harry Potter” que tiene otra millonaria profesión desconocida por todos

Jorge Rial cuestionó a Cristina Pérez por sus dichos respecto al matrimonio que llevó a sus hijos en el baúl

Jorge Rial cuestionó a Cristina Pérez por sus dichos respecto al matrimonio que llevó a sus hijos en el baúl

Chumel Torres y la polémica con Beatriz Gutiérrez: “Quisiera ser mamá de un narco para que este gobierno me tratara con empatía”

Chumel Torres y la polémica con Beatriz Gutiérrez: “Quisiera ser mamá de un narco para que este gobierno me tratara con empatía”

“Guerreros 2020” derrotó a “La Voz Azteca” en la batalla del rating

“Guerreros 2020” derrotó a “La Voz Azteca” en la batalla del rating

El insólito motivo por el que Inzaghi está enojado con Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo

El insólito motivo por el que Inzaghi está enojado con Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo

Con varios cambios y restricciones por el coronavirus, se anunciaron las fechas del US Open 2020

Con varios cambios y restricciones por el coronavirus, se anunciaron las fechas del US Open 2020

Las locuras de Romario: cuando humilló a Guardiola y el día que dejó plantado a Cruyff

Las locuras de Romario: cuando humilló a Guardiola y el día que dejó plantado a Cruyff

Así son las últimas dos grandes inversiones inmobiliarias de Cristiano Ronaldo: la mansión más cara de Portugal y un terreno millonario

Así son las últimas dos grandes inversiones inmobiliarias de Cristiano Ronaldo: la mansión más cara de Portugal y un terreno millonario

Autorizan a los futbolistas de la selección de Paraguay a entrenarse en su país

Autorizan a los futbolistas de la selección de Paraguay a entrenarse en su país