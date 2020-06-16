ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/CONGRESS-HEARING

Senate Judiciary holds hearing on policing practices
Start: 16 Jun 2020 18:31 GMT
End: 16 Jun 2020 19:31 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing to examine issues involving race and policing practices raised by the death of George Floyd and the civil unrest that has swept the United States in its wake.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El presidente de México dijo que es legítimo que gobernadores del Partido Acción Nacional se reúnan, pero aseguró que la culpa no es del gobierno federal si no les alcanza con el presupuesto asignado, que aclaró, se les entrega en tiempo y forma
Los duques de Sussex se mudaron a una propiedad valuada en 18 millones de dólares en la isla de Vancouver después de que huyeron del Reino Unido durante el Megxit, forzando a la policía local a gastar un dineral para resguardarlos
MAS NOTICIAS