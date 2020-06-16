Martes 16 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-HEALTH-PROTEST

Por REUTERSJUN 16
16 de Junio de 2020

French health workers stage nation-wide day of protests

Start: 16 Jun 2020 14:18 GMT

End: 16 Jun 2020 15:18 GMT

PARIS - French health workers stage nation-wide day of protests to urge the government to improve wages and invest in public hospitals, in the wake of the corona virus crisis.

SCHEDULE

1100GMT - Protest begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El presidente de la Reserva Federal dijo que tiene una “incertidumbre significativa” en torno a la recuperación de Estados Unidos

Jerome Powell advirtió que hasta que los consumidores no se sientan seguros del fin del coronavirus, “una recuperación total" de la economía es "poco probable”
La primera dama de Ucrania tiene coronavirus y fue hospitalizada por neumonía

Olena Zelenska había dado positivo la semana pasada y su cuadro se agravó, aunque no necesita de asistencia respiratoria
El gobierno de Trump analiza un estímulo de un billón de dólares en infraestructura

Por Jenny Leonard y Josh Wingrove (Bloomberg)
Una noche inquieta para el volcán Popocatépetl: registró 82 exhalaciones y 4 explosiones

El semáforo de alerta volcánica se encuentra en Amarillo Fase 2
Tras muertes por coronavirus, México suspendió temporalmente el envío de trabajadores a Canadá

El vocero de la Cancillería mexicana, Daniel Millán, confirmó la veracidad de las declaraciones de Mora
Convocatoria UNAM 2020: cómo registrarse y cuándo se realizará el examen

La aplicación de la prueba presencial estará sujeta a las instrucciones y medidas sanitarias que establezcan las autoridades
El exabrupto del entrenador de Juventus contra un periodista que le recordó que no ganó títulos en Italia

El director técnico de la "Vecchia Signora", en la antesala a la final de la Copa Italia, no ocultó su fastidio en conferencia de prensa
Oficial: el PSG confirmó la salida de dos grandes estrellas del equipo

El director deportivo del club anunció que no se les renovará el contrato y espera poder contar con ellos para el resto de la Champions League pese a que el vínculo los une hasta fines de junio
Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller cuestionó a Conapred y se lanzó contra Chumel Torres: “Sigo esperando una disculpa pública”

La esposa del presidente López Obrador habló sobre la decisión de invitar al youtuber a un foro sobre racismo y clasismo
López Obrador explicó que no habló con familiares de desaparecidos por la sana distancia: “Lo lamento mucho”

“Ayer en efecto hubo este incidente porque no puedo, por la sana distancia, exponerme y exponerlos a ellos”, explicó el presidente de México
Mapa del coronavirus en México 16 de junio: CDMX, Edomex, BC, Veracruz y Sinaloa, los estados con más muertos

En el país ya hay 150,264 casos confirmados, 20,392 activos y 17,580 muertos
Los argumentos de Álex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, para apelar la prisión preventiva en Cabo Verde

El empresario colombiano interpondrá un recurso ante el Tribunal de Apelaciones de la isla de San Vicente, afirmó su abogado, José Manuel Pinto Monteiro
