ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-ATLANTA

Protest in response to Rayshard Brooks police shooting
Start: 15 Jun 2020 14:22 GMT
End: 15 Jun 2020 15:00 GMT
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - Protesters in Atlanta march over the police shooting of African American man Rayshard Brooks. Brooks' death reignited protests in Atlanta after days of worldwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality prompted by the death of George Floyd, an African American, in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.
SCHEDULE:
1422GMT - GROUND SHOT
1441GMT - AERIALS
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic:
Audio: NATURAL/ PART MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS