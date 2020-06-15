ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-ATLANTA

Protest in response to Rayshard Brooks police shooting

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - Protesters in Atlanta march over the police shooting of African American man Rayshard Brooks. Brooks' death reignited protests in Atlanta after days of worldwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality prompted by the death of George Floyd, an African American, in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

