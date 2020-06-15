Lunes 15 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/ATLANTA

Por REUTERSJUN 15
15 de Junio de 2020

Protest in response to Rayshard Brooks police shooting

Start: 15 Jun 2020 14:22 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2020 14:22 GMT

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - Protesters in Atlanta march over the police shooting of African American man Rayshard Brooks. Brooks' death reignited protests in Atlanta after days of worldwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality prompted by the death of George Floyd, an African American, in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic:

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Barbra Streisand convirtió a la hija de George Floyd en accionista de Disney

La reconocida artista envió el generoso obsequio a la casa de la pequeña de 6 años, que le agradeció desde su cuenta de Instagram
"Somos libres”: López Obrador está dispuesto a vender gasolina a Venezuela, a pesar de sanciones de Washington

“En el caso de que hicieran la solicitud y sea una necesidad humanitaria, lo haríamos”, afirmó el presidente de México
La atracción de Disney “Splash Mountain” se basa en “Song of the South”, un clásico racista

Por Hannah Sampson
Así es la lujosa mansión valuada en 52 millones de dólares que adquirió LeBron James

La figura de Los Ángeles Lakers compró una propiedad ubicada en Hollywood Hills. Las imágenes
Mapa del coronavirus en México 15 de junio: la riesgosa transición a semáforo naranja con más de 4,000 contagios en un día

México registró 22,398 confirmados activos y 17,141 defunciones desde el inicio de la epidemia
Una investigación asegura que el régimen chavista financió al Movimiento 5 Estrellas que hoy gobierna Italia con 3,9 millones de dólares

El diario ABC de España publicó un documento de la Dirección General de Inteligencia Militar de Venezuela que detalla la entrega del dinero a Gianroberto Casaleggio, cofundador de la fuerza antisistema. Sin embargo, tanto el régimen como el partido dijeron que es falso
“Gallardo está entre los 5 mejores técnicos del mundo, si no dirige en Europa o la Selección es porque no quiere”

Álvaro Recoba se deshizo en elogios para con el Muñeco, a quien tuvo como DT en Nacional de Montevideo. Además, le aconsejó a Lautaro Martínez qué tiene que hacer con su futuro
El nuevo aeropuerto de Santa Lucía, proyecto emblema de López Obrador, avanza pese al COVID-19

César Bono confesó que le queda poco tiempo: “Yo me iba a morir antes del coronavirus”

Después de ocho infartos y a los 70 años, el actor reconoció que no puede pensar en un largo futuro
Un video de la muerte de Rayshard Brooks desmintió la versión de la policía de Atlanta y el forense dijo que fue un “homicidio”

El afroamericano se resistió al arresto y estaba escapando cuando recibió dos disparos de uno de los agentes
Mike Pompeo, sobre la condena a 16 años de prisión a un ex marine estadounidense en Rusia: “Exigimos su inmediata liberación”

El secretario de Estado norteamericano criticó las condiciones del juicio en el que se sentenció a Paul Whelan por “espionaje”. Washington advirtió que el caso puede empeorar las relaciones con Moscú
¿De quién son estos lingotes de oro?: el extraño hallazgo en un tren que la policía suiza no logra resolver

Las autoridades helvéticas pusieron un anuncio para intentar encontrar al dueño detrás de un enigma que lleva 9 meses
Una investigación asegura que el régimen chavista financió al Movimiento 5 Estrellas que hoy gobierna Italia con 3,9 millones de dólares

Un experto explicó por qué la mayor refinería de Venezuela no podrá producir gasolina si es operada por manos rusas o iraníes

El gobierno interino de Juan Guaidó alcanzó un acuerdo con una ONG de EEUU para el envío de 90 toneladas de suministros médicos a Venezuela

Luisa Ortega Díaz enviará a Cabo Verde las pruebas de los casos de corrupción de Alex Saab y pidió que sea extraditado a EEUU

Julio Borges advirtió que Maduro trata de negociar tras la detención de Alex Saab: “La dictadura busca impunidad”

Rusia condenó a 16 años de prisión a un ex marine estadounidense acusado de espionaje

El gobierno interino de Juan Guaidó alcanzó un acuerdo con una ONG de EEUU para el envío de 90 toneladas de suministros médicos a Venezuela

EEUU registró 382 muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas, la cifra más baja en semanas

Los contagios de coronavirus volvieron a aumentar en más de un tercio de EEUU

Despidieron al policía de Atlanta que mató a un joven afroamericano durante un arresto

"Somos libres”: López Obrador está dispuesto a vender gasolina a Venezuela, a pesar de sanciones de Washington

Mapa del coronavirus en México 15 de junio: la riesgosa transición a semáforo naranja con más de 4,000 contagios en un día

El nuevo aeropuerto de Santa Lucía, proyecto emblema de López Obrador, avanza pese al COVID-19

César Bono confesó que le queda poco tiempo: “Yo me iba a morir antes del coronavirus”

Jawy de “Acapulco Shore” se ríe de quienes lo llaman “golpeador”: “Yo tranquilo y feliz”

Boom de orgías virtuales y fiestas sexuales clandestinas en Colombia durante la pandemia

La Justicia colombiana citó como testigo al presidente Iván Duque por un caso de corrupción electoral

Lavado de dinero y negocios ilegales con Irán: la larga lista de acusaciones contra Alex Saab, el colombiano arrestado por sus vínculos con Maduro

En Bogotá ya están ocupadas el 50% de las camas de cuidados intensivos y evalúan volver a una cuarentena más estricta

La vicepresidenta de Colombia reconoció que su hermano fue condenado por narcotráfico en EEUU

Caen las acciones argentinas en Wall Street y sube el riesgo país durante el feriado local

La Justicia le inició un sumario por ruidos molestos al DJ de Recoleta tras la reunión de varias personas para bailar en plena cuarentena

“¡Buen día, somos del correo!”: la historia forense detrás del robo y asesinato de un reconocido científico de 80 años en Entre Ríos

El ministro de Agricultura admitió que no sabía que el Presidente iba a anunciar la expropiación de Vicentin

En el año, los alquileres porteños acumularon una suba del 15 por ciento: cuáles son los precios en cada barrio

"Somos libres”: López Obrador está dispuesto a vender gasolina a Venezuela, a pesar de sanciones de Washington

La atracción de Disney “Splash Mountain” se basa en “Song of the South”, un clásico racista

Mapa del coronavirus en México 15 de junio: la riesgosa transición a semáforo naranja con más de 4,000 contagios en un día

Una investigación asegura que el régimen chavista financió al Movimiento 5 Estrellas que hoy gobierna Italia con 3,9 millones de dólares

El nuevo aeropuerto de Santa Lucía, proyecto emblema de López Obrador, avanza pese al COVID-19

Barbra Streisand convirtió a la hija de George Floyd en accionista de Disney

La palabra de Andrés Nara sobre la serie biográfica de su hija Wanda: “La veré acompañado por mi abogado”

César Bono confesó que le queda poco tiempo: “Yo me iba a morir antes del coronavirus”

Jawy de “Acapulco Shore” se ríe de quienes lo llaman “golpeador”: “Yo tranquilo y feliz”

Marley hizo una torta de unicornio y fue evaluado por el jurado de “Bake off”

Así es la lujosa mansión valuada en 52 millones de dólares que adquirió LeBron James

“Gallardo está entre los 5 mejores técnicos del mundo, si no dirige en Europa o la Selección es porque no quiere”

Marcos Díaz, sobre su salida de Boca: “No vine para ser suplente de Andrada”

Los detalles jamás contados de la noche en la que Racing de Córdoba ganó el Prode: la “ayuda” de Atlanta ante River y el curioso destino del premio

A solas con el CEO del Bayer Leverkusen: “Alario demuestra siempre que tiene que jugar y Palacios es clave en nuestro futuro”

