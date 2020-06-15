ADVISORY HONGKONG-PROTESTS/MEMORIAL--POSSIBLE ONLY

Hong Kong activists hold memorial on the anniversary of protester's death
Start: 15 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 15 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT
--EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT IS POSSIBLE ONLY. PLEASE MONITOR FOR START TIME--
HONG KONG - Protesters in Hong Kong are expected to hold a public gathering outside a high-end shopping mall where a protester fell to his death one year ago.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El alza de casos en Beijing, que ordenó nuevas restricciones, sembró incertidumbre en los inversionistas. Los índices futuros de Wall Street anticipan otra jornada negativa que extendería las pérdidas del viernes
MAS NOTICIAS