ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOURISM--NEW START TIME

Mallorca authorities newser as German tourists arrive
Start: 15 Jun 2020 10:44 GMT
End: 15 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT
-- EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THE START TIME FOR THIS EVENT HAS BEEN BROUGHT FORWARD TO 1030GMT--
PALMA DE MALLORCA - News conference held by authorities in Mallorca as German tourists arrive in Palma de Mallorca two weeks before officially reopening its borders, as part of a pilot program before fully restarting the industry.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - News conference starts
SPEAKERS:
CEO and owner of RIU Hotels, Carmen Riu
Mayor of Palma, José Hila
Presentation and Video by the president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera
CEO TUI Fritz Joussen
Video presentation by the government of the Balearic islands
Presentation by the Mallorca Tourist Ministry
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com