ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOURISM--NEW START TIME

Mallorca authorities newser as German tourists arrive

Start: 15 Jun 2020 10:44 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

-- EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THE START TIME FOR THIS EVENT HAS BEEN BROUGHT FORWARD TO 1030GMT--

PALMA DE MALLORCA - News conference held by authorities in Mallorca as German tourists arrive in Palma de Mallorca two weeks before officially reopening its borders, as part of a pilot program before fully restarting the industry.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - News conference starts

SPEAKERS:

CEO and owner of RIU Hotels, Carmen Riu

Mayor of Palma, José Hila

Presentation and Video by the president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera

CEO TUI Fritz Joussen

Video presentation by the government of the Balearic islands

Presentation by the Mallorca Tourist Ministry

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com