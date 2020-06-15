Lunes 15 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOURISM--NEW START TIME

Por REUTERSJUN 15
15 de Junio de 2020

Mallorca authorities newser as German tourists arrive

Start: 15 Jun 2020 10:44 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

-- EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THE START TIME FOR THIS EVENT HAS BEEN BROUGHT FORWARD TO 1030GMT--

PALMA DE MALLORCA - News conference held by authorities in Mallorca as German tourists arrive in Palma de Mallorca two weeks before officially reopening its borders, as part of a pilot program before fully restarting the industry.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - News conference starts

SPEAKERS:

CEO and owner of RIU Hotels, Carmen Riu

Mayor of Palma, José Hila

Presentation and Video by the president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera

CEO TUI Fritz Joussen

Video presentation by the government of the Balearic islands

Presentation by the Mallorca Tourist Ministry

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Se estrelló un caza F-15 de los EEUU en el Mar del Norte: buscan al piloto

La nave estaba en una misión de entrenamiento cerca de la costa del Reino Unido cuando se precipitó por causas aún desconocidas. Había partido de la base aérea Lakenheath
Un movimiento inusual o una rutina de seguridad: la embajada de México en Bolivia volvió a ser asediada por policías

El gobierno boliviano aseguró que solo se trató de un movimiento rutinario de los agentes de seguridad en la zona
Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

La enfermedad se expande por más de 180 países y amenaza a los sistemas de salud menos desarrollados. Tras un declive en China y Europa, los principales focos de contagio están ahora en Estados Unidos y Sudamérica
Rusia condenó a 16 años de prisión a un ex marine estadounidense acusado de espionaje

El juez sentenció a Paul Whelan a una cárcel de máxima seguridad. El norteamericano denunció que se trata de una farsa judicial y su familia asegura que había viajado a Moscú para una boda
Quiénes orquestaban el Ejército de narcopolicías denunciado por “La Barbie” durante el sexenio de Felipe Calderón

Altos funcionarios del gobierno del ex presidente estuvieron implicados en actos ilícitos relacionados con lavado de dinero u operaciones con el narcotráfico
Las bolsas europeas abrieron con pérdidas y los mercados asiáticos cerraron en baja por temor a una segunda ola de coronavirus

El alza de casos en Beijing, que ordenó nuevas restricciones, sembró incertidumbre en los inversionistas. Los índices futuros de Wall Street anticipan otra jornada negativa que extendería las pérdidas del viernes
Rebrote de coronavirus en Beijing: se extendió el área de cuarentena por nuevos focos de contagios

Las autoridades sanitarias han recomendado no viajar a la capital china. El total de muertes en el gigante asiático es de 4.634 y los contagios ascienden a 83.181
El domingo de los famosos en México: el arcoiris de Danna Paola, la canción del bebé de Sherlyn y más

Salma Hayek y Eiza González al natural, el hobbie de José Ron y el sensual recuerdo de Ninel Conde son parte del fin de semana del entretenimiento
Oaxaca pospone la Guelaguetza hasta diciembre del 2020 por COVID-19

El gobernador aseguró que se evaluará si para entonces existen las condiciones para realizar eventos masivos en México
El turismo en México y la desesperación por reabrir tras el COVID-19

Los ingresos turísticos de México se desplomaron en abril, cuando registraron apenas 6,3% en comparación con el año previo.
Éstas son las actividades que podrás realizar durante el semáforo naranja, según López-Gatell

El subsecretario detalló que albercas, centros deportivos, spa y masajes regresarán únicamente al 50% de su capacidad y a través de citas
El misterioso secuestro de un general de la Sedena en Puebla

Las autoridades descartaron que su privación de la libertad estuviera ligado con su detención
