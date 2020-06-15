Lunes 15 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SANOFI-MACRON

Por REUTERSJUN 15
15 de Junio de 2020

Macron and Sanofi CEO Hudson make speeches

Start: 16 Jun 2020 09:40 GMT

End: 16 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

MARCY-L'ETOILE - French President Emmanuel Macron visits a vaccines research & development centre of drugmaker Sanofi near Lyon, central France. Macron and Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson give speeches.

SCHEDULE:

0945GMT - Paul Hudson and Emmanuel Macron give speeches

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

