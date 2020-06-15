ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING

UK gov't hold day briefing on latest coronavirus updates
Start: 15 Jun 2020 16:00 GMT
End: 15 Jun 2020 17:00 GMT
LONDON - UK government officials hold a daily briefing on the novel coronavirus.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - Briefing starts
SPEAKERS:
Foreign secretary Dominic Raab
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS