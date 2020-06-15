Domingo 14 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/

Por REUTERSJUN 15
12 de Junio de 2020

China newser on national economic performance of May 2020

Start: 15 Jun 2020 01:50 GMT

End: 15 Jun 2020 03:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE CANCELLED THE NEWS CONFERENCE.

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE SEE SEPARATE EVENT FOR ENGLISH TRANSLATION

==-

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese state council holds news conference about national economic performance of last month. Fu Linghui, the spokesperson of National Bureau of Statistics will speak at the briefing.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION (TBC))

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Luisa Ortega Díaz enviará a Cabo Verde las pruebas de los casos de corrupción de Alex Saab y pidió que sea extraditado a EEUU

La ex fiscal general venezolana, que se encuentra en el exilio, remarcó la importancia de que el empresario colombiano, considerado testaferro del dictador Nicolás Maduro, “sea entregado a las autoridades norteamericanas”
El impactante récord inédito que alcanzó Lionel Messi en La Liga de España

El Barcelona compartió en sus redes sociales la nueva marca histórica que logró La Pulga ante el Mallorca, en el regreso del fútbol en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus
Angelina Jolie reveló la desgarradora historia detrás de la elección del nombre de su hija Shiloh

La intérprete además confesó que usaba ese nombre para ocultar su propia identidad cuando se encontraba con Brad Pitt
Brasil registró 612 nuevas muertes por coronavirus, el total de víctimas fatales asciende a 43.332 y los casos confirmados superan los 867.000

El ministerio de Salud confirmó, además, 17.110 nuevos contagios. El país es el segundo del mundo más castigado por la pandemia, después de EEUU. Hoy, em varias ciudades como Sao Paulo, Brasilia o Porto Alegre, se desarrollaron manifestaciones de seguidores y detractores del presidente Jair Bolsonaro, en las que no se mantuvo el distanciamiento social
Lewis Hamilton pidió a España que prohíba la matanza de toros y recibió una ola de críticas: “No permitas que la tortura se disfrace de cultura”

El piloto de la Fórmula se pronunció en contra de la tauromaquia y pidió al gobierno que acabe con esta práctica que es considerada como puna tradición
“Adiós papá, buen viaje”: la emotiva carta que escribió el Gansito a Aarón Padilla

Después de que se diera a conocer la muerte de uno de las figuras del fútbol mexicano, su hijo le escribió unas sentimentales palabras en sus redes sociales
El PAN exigió a López Obrador poner fin al “montaje mañanero” en medio de la crisis por COVID-19

Juan Carlos Romero Hicks, coordinador de la bancada panista en la Cámara de Diputados, señaló que el gobierno actual debe proponer soluciones al problema sanitario y económico que enfrenta el país
Carmen Campuzano exigió justicia a AMLO tras presunto abuso policial en detención de su hermano

La modelo dirigió un vídeo al presidente de México y a Claudia Sheinbaum para denunciar un supuesto abuso de autoridad
Vicente Fox promueve negocio con Deepak Chopra; asegura poder curar virus con sonidos

El ex presidente anunció una charla con Deepak Chopra un conferencista que pone en tela de juicio a la comunidad científica
La insólita lesión que sufrió el entrenador del Borussia Dormtund en pleno festejo por el gol de Haaland

El equipo alemán ganó 1 a 0 ante el Düsseldorf con un tanto sobre la hora del noruego y el entrenador Lucien Favre tuvo que cortar su celebración por un tirón
El guiño de Claudia Sheinbaum al usar el cubrebocas en el informe sobre COVID-19 en la CDMX

Ni el presidente López Obrador ni la cara del gobierno ante la contingencia, Hugo López-Gatell, hacen uso de la mascarilla en las sesiones informativas que encabezan diariamente
Tras la polémica por las cifras oficiales del coronavirus, Chile anunció que incluirá en los registros a los muertos sospechosos de COVID-19

Así lo confirmó el nuevo ministro de Salud, Enrique Paris, quien sostuvo que trabajará para “seguir fortaleciendo la transparencia de nuestros datos”. “Todas las sociedades científicas van a tener cabida en los diálogos”, aseveró
Luisa Ortega Díaz enviará a Cabo Verde las pruebas de los casos de corrupción de Alex Saab y pidió que sea extraditado a EEUU

Julio Borges advirtió que Maduro trata de negociar tras la detención de Alex Saab: “La dictadura busca impunidad”

El fiscal general de Cabo Verde confirmó que hay un proceso de extradición abierto contra Alex Saab, el testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

Después de instalar un Consejo Electoral ilegal, el dictador Nicolás Maduro anunció elecciones en Venezuela

Así torturan a los militares detenidos por causas políticas en el centro de Inteligencia del régimen venezolano

Renunció la jefa de la Policía de Atlanta tras la muerte de un joven afroamericano por disparos de un agente

Alex Saab, señalado como testaferro de Nicolás Maduro, podría ser extraditado a los EEUU

Científicos de Florida descubrieron que una mutación hace más infeccioso al coronavirus

Donald Trump participó de su primer acto masivo y prometió “extinguir la plaga” del COVID-19

EEUU: investigan a un policía por la muerte de otro afroamericano

“Adiós papá, buen viaje”: la emotiva carta que escribió el Gansito a Aarón Padilla

El PAN exigió a López Obrador poner fin al “montaje mañanero” en medio de la crisis por COVID-19

Carmen Campuzano exigió justicia a AMLO tras presunto abuso policial en detención de su hermano

Vicente Fox promueve negocio con Deepak Chopra; asegura poder curar virus con sonidos

El guiño de Claudia Sheinbaum al usar el cubrebocas en el informe sobre COVID-19 en la CDMX

Boom de orgías virtuales y fiestas sexuales clandestinas en Colombia durante la pandemia

La Justicia colombiana citó como testigo al presidente Iván Duque por un caso de corrupción electoral

Lavado de dinero y negocios ilegales con Irán: la larga lista de acusaciones contra Alex Saab, el colombiano arrestado por sus vínculos con Maduro

En Bogotá ya están ocupadas el 50% de las camas de cuidados intensivos y evalúan volver a una cuarentena más estricta

La vicepresidenta de Colombia reconoció que su hermano fue condenado por narcotráfico en EEUU

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, sobre la expropiación de Vicentin: “No estoy de acuerdo, no es el camino”

Amenazaron al periodista Luis Majul: “Le pido al Presidente que ponga un límite político a Cristina Kirchner”

Bono Anses: habilitan sistema para que beneficiarios no bancarizados puedan acceder a la segunda cuota

Coronavirus en la Argentina: confirmaron 18 muertes y 1.282 nuevos casos en las últimas 24 horas

Asesinaron a un anciano de 92 años en un robo dentro de su departamento en Palermo

Luisa Ortega Díaz enviará a Cabo Verde las pruebas de los casos de corrupción de Alex Saab y pidió que sea extraditado a EEUU

Brasil registró 612 nuevas muertes por coronavirus, el total de víctimas fatales asciende a 43.332 y los casos confirmados superan los 867.000

El PAN exigió a López Obrador poner fin al “montaje mañanero” en medio de la crisis por COVID-19

Vicente Fox promueve negocio con Deepak Chopra; asegura poder curar virus con sonidos

El guiño de Claudia Sheinbaum al usar el cubrebocas en el informe sobre COVID-19 en la CDMX

Los secretos de “Elegidos”, la primera serie argentina realizada en cuarentena

Angelina Jolie reveló la desgarradora historia detrás de la elección del nombre de su hija Shiloh

El dolor de Pamela David por la muerte de su hermano: “Era un niño muy alegre a pesar de todo”

Carmen Campuzano exigió justicia a AMLO tras presunto abuso policial en detención de su hermano

Mirtha Legrand habló en vivo con Juana Viale y le hizo un inesperado anuncio: “Ese sillón ahora tiene dos dueñas”

El impactante récord inédito que alcanzó Lionel Messi en La Liga de España

Lewis Hamilton pidió a España que prohíba la matanza de toros y recibió una ola de críticas: “No permitas que la tortura se disfrace de cultura”

“Adiós papá, buen viaje”: la emotiva carta que escribió el Gansito a Aarón Padilla

La insólita lesión que sufrió el entrenador del Borussia Dormtund en pleno festejo por el gol de Haaland

Harto del racismo, un jugador de la NBA se sumó a la convocatoria de una histórica medida: “Que no haya baloncesto”

