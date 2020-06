ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-MACRON

French President Macron delivers a televised address

Start: 14 Jun 2020 18:00 GMT

End: 14 Jun 2020 19:00 GMT

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a televised address to the nation his supporters hope will offer clues on his plans for a post-coronavirus economic stimulus package and set the agenda for the final two years of his mandate. France emerged out of a strict eight-week lockdown on May 11.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE FRANCE

DIGITAL: NO USE FRANCE

Source: FRENCH POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com