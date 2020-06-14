ADVISORY BRITAIN-FIRE/ANNIVERSARY-RALLY

Peaceful rally 3 years after London tower block fire

LONDON - Campaigners hold a peaceful rally three years since the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 71 people were killed. Many residents of the West London tower were from minority groups, and the anniversary falls during a period of global protests in the cause of racial equality.

