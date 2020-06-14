Domingo 14 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY BRITAIN-FIRE/ANNIVERSARY-RALLY

Por REUTERSJUN 14
12 de Junio de 2020

Peaceful rally 3 years after London tower block fire

Start: 14 Jun 2020 13:04 GMT

End: 14 Jun 2020 13:38 GMT

LONDON - Campaigners hold a peaceful rally three years since the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 71 people were killed. Many residents of the West London tower were from minority groups, and the anniversary falls during a period of global protests in the cause of racial equality.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

