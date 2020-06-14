ADVISORY BRITAIN-FIRE/ANNIVERSARY-BELLS

Bells of St Paul's cathedral ring out for Grenfell victims

Start: 14 Jun 2020 16:50 GMT

End: 14 Jun 2020 17:15 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK - Bells of St Paul's cathedral ring out in memory of the victims of the Grenfell fire, 3 years on.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK

DIGITAL: NO USE UK

Source: BBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com