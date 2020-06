ADVISORY BRITAIN-FIRE/ANNIVERSARY-AERIALS

Aerials of Grenfell 3 years after London tower block fire

Start: 14 Jun 2020 12:30 GMT

End: 14 Jun 2020 12:31 GMT

LONDON - Aerials three years since the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 71 people were killed. Many residents of the West London tower were from minority groups, and the anniversary falls during a period of global protests in the cause of racial equality.

tvnews@thomsonreuters.com