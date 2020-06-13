Sábado 13 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-BRITAIN --NOW NO USE UK--

Por REUTERSJUN 13
13 de Junio de 2020

Aerials of BLM and far-right protesters in central London

Start: 13 Jun 2020 11:48 GMT

End: 13 Jun 2020 14:27 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE RESTRICTIONS NO USE UK--

==

EDITORS NOTE: REUTERS WILL HAVE CREWS MONITORING BOTH PROTESTS

==

LONDON - Black Lives Matter activists plan a peaceful protest starting at London's Hyde Park and ending at Trafalgar Square. A rival protest is planned by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and the Democratic Football Lads Alliance "to protect" statues in Parliament Sq.

TIMINGS:

FROM 1250GMT APPROX - Far-right protesters have moved from Parliament to Trafalgar Square

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK

DIGITAL: NO USE UK

Source: BBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

