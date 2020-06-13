Sábado 13 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-BRITAIN --NOW NO USE UK--

Por REUTERSJUN 13
13 de Junio de 2020

Aerials of BLM and far-right protesters in central London

Start: 13 Jun 2020 11:48 GMT

End: 13 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE RESTRICTIONS NO USE UK--

==

EDITORS NOTE: REUTERS WILL HAVE CREWS MONITORING BOTH PROTESTS

==

LONDON - Black Lives Matter activists plan a peaceful protest starting at London's Hyde Park and ending at Trafalgar Square. A rival protest is planned by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and the Democratic Football Lads Alliance "to protect" statues in Parliament Sq.

TIMINGS:

FROM 1250GMT APPROX - Far-right protesters have moved from Parliament to Trafalgar Square

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK

DIGITAL: NO USE UK

Source: BBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Somos los más expuestos”: las críticas a la decisión del Metro de suspender las pruebas para detectar Covid-19 entre sus trabajadores

También interrumpió de manera temporal las altas para que sus empleados que se encuentran de vacaciones se reincorporen
Antes de Morir, Pau Donés dejó escritos sus 20 mandamientos para ser feliz

La Reina Isabel II celebró su cumpleaños sin público por la pandemia de coronavirus

La crisis por la enfermedad, que condenó a la soberana a permanecer aislada en Windsor debido a su avanzada edad, obligó a un cambio de planes en el festejo, aunque una banda militar y los guardias galeses hicieron el desfile en el cuadrilátero del castillo
El papa Francisco pidió “tender la mano a los pobres” en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus

Homenajeando una vez más a los médicos, enfermeros, farmacéuticos, voluntarios o sacerdotes que se entregaron en la primera línea a combatir el virus, poniendo en riesgo sus vidas, el Sumo Pontífice consideró que todos ellos “han desafiado el contagio y el miedo para dar apoyo y consuelo”
Martín Varsavsky: “El cierre de colegios es antisocialista, el Gobierno de España ha maltratado a los niños”

El coronavirus golpeó las finanzas del CJNG y Cártel de Sinaloa: la DEA anunció el decomiso de USD 10 millones a las organizaciones criminales

La pandemia por coronavirus, el cierre de negocios no esenciales y la suspensión para cruzar la frontera México-EEUU, facilitaron a las autoridades estadounidenses el decomiso de los recursos ilícitos por la venta de droga
Qué significa el semáforo naranja y cuáles son los estados que adoptarán nuevas medidas contra COVID-19

En el país hay 16,448 muertos y 139,196 infectados de coronavirus hasta las primeras horas de este sábado
Olga Sánchez Cordero dice que “nueva normalidad será feminista o no será”

La titular de Gobernación expuso que el cumplimiento tangible de los derechos de las mujeres “es una cuenta pendiente” que debe saldarse en la nueva normalidad
“Vamos a perder lo poco que hemos ganado en materia de pobreza”: el complejo pronóstico de Marcelo Ebrard tras la pandemia

El secretario de Relaciones Exteriores también refirió que la crisis por el coronavirus es “la más grave que hemos vivido en nuestra generación”
Lavado de dinero y negocios ilegales con Irán: la larga lista de acusaciones contra Alex Saab, el colombiano arrestado por sus vínculos con Maduro

El empresario. detenido ayer en Cabo Verde, está en la mira de su país y de los EEUU. Según las acusaciones, está relacionado con varias empresas, entre ellas la Group Grand Limited, que es acusada de vender al chavismo alimentos a precios subsidiados para distribuir en barrios humildes
Coronavirus en México: el cambio del semáforo epidemiológico a naranja dividió opiniones

El debate entre catedráticos, comunicadores, políticos, intelectuales y usuarios de las redes sociales dejó entrever todas las perspectivas de la pandemia
“Es un ganar - ganar”: Jesús Seade sobre el salario mínimo de USD $16 para trabajadores de la industria automotriz

El ahora candidato a la OMC explicó cómo y cuándo impactarán las reglas de origen del T-MEC para uno de los sectores económicos críticos del país
Lavado de dinero y negocios ilegales con Irán: la larga lista de acusaciones contra Alex Saab, el colombiano arrestado por sus vínculos con Maduro

Quién es Alex Saab, contratista del chavismo y socio de Nicolás Maduro

Detuvieron en Cabo Verde a Alex Saab, señalado como testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

Quiénes son los nuevos rectores del Poder Electoral de Venezuela designados por el chavismo

Juan Guaidó rechazó la designación del CNE por el régimen de Maduro: “Si la dictadura quiere seguir cayéndose a mentiras, que se lance por su barranco”

El líder cubano José Daniel Ferrer fue reconocido en EEUU con la medalla Truman-Reagan por su defensa de los derechos humanos

Donald Trump, sobre la nueva zona autónoma en Seattle: “Recuperen su ciudad ahora. Si ustedes no lo hacen, yo lo haré"

La confianza de los consumidores subió más de lo esperado en Estados Unidos

Boris Johnson repudió el derribo de estatuas durante las protestas de Black Lives Matter: “Winston Churchill fue un héroe”

El régimen de Nicaragua demoró un vuelo de repatriación de estadounidenses en plena pandemia de coronavirus

“Somos los más expuestos”: las críticas a la decisión del Metro de suspender las pruebas para detectar Covid-19 entre sus trabajadores

El coronavirus golpeó las finanzas del CJNG y Cártel de Sinaloa: la DEA anunció el decomiso de USD 10 millones a las organizaciones criminales

Qué significa el semáforo naranja y cuáles son los estados que adoptarán nuevas medidas contra COVID-19

Olga Sánchez Cordero dice que “nueva normalidad será feminista o no será”

“Vamos a perder lo poco que hemos ganado en materia de pobreza”: el complejo pronóstico de Marcelo Ebrard tras la pandemia

Lavado de dinero y negocios ilegales con Irán: la larga lista de acusaciones contra Alex Saab, el colombiano arrestado por sus vínculos con Maduro

En Bogotá ya están ocupadas el 50% de las camas de cuidados intensivos y evalúan volver a una cuarentena más estricta

La vicepresidenta de Colombia reconoció que su hermano fue condenado por narcotráfico en EEUU

Colombia expulsó de su territorio a un espía del régimen de Maduro que fingió ser un desertor del chavismo

Condenaron a tres empresarios colombianos por el caso de los sobornos de Odebrecht

Cortaba leña con su hermano y debieron reimplantarle la mano tras un hachazo accidental: la dramática historia del niño que volvió a sonreír

Aplicaciones para borrar el fondo de tus fotos

Postergación de la oferta por la deuda: especialistas prevén que con nuevas mejoras se logrará evitar el default

Cómo es “Da 5 Bloods”, la película más ambiciosa de Spike Lee que llega en el momento justo

“El misterioso pueblo de los albinos”: una aldea casi secreta en La Rioja y la historia de una leyenda increíble

“Somos los más expuestos”: las críticas a la decisión del Metro de suspender las pruebas para detectar Covid-19 entre sus trabajadores

El papa Francisco pidió “tender la mano a los pobres” en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus

Martín Varsavsky: “El cierre de colegios es antisocialista, el Gobierno de España ha maltratado a los niños”

El coronavirus golpeó las finanzas del CJNG y Cártel de Sinaloa: la DEA anunció el decomiso de USD 10 millones a las organizaciones criminales

Qué significa el semáforo naranja y cuáles son los estados que adoptarán nuevas medidas contra COVID-19

Antes de Morir, Pau Donés dejó escritos sus 20 mandamientos para ser feliz

La Reina Isabel II celebró su cumpleaños sin público por la pandemia de coronavirus

A un año de la muerte de Edith González: la “Aventurera” que dejó una huella imborrable

Cómo es “Da 5 Bloods”, la película más ambiciosa de Spike Lee que llega en el momento justo

“Nunca me he sentido deseada”: Billie Eilish, la joven estrella que dice estar atrapada en el personaje que creó

Cuál es la clave de su carrera y el secreto del éxito del River de Gallardo: las frases destacada de Borré a los juveniles del “millonario”

Con la presencia de Lionel Messi, Barcelona vuelve a la acción defendiendo la cima de La Liga: toda la agenda del día

El túnel del terror, el viaje que casi termina en tragedia y el torneo de futvoley con Romario: las andanzas del ex River Andrés Ríos

La verdadera historia de Sergio Jadue, el soplón del FBI en el FIFA Gate que inspiró la serie “El Presidente”

La misión casi imposible de Lionel Messi: el desafío que deberá afrontar en el reinicio de la liga española

