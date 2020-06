ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/QUEEN-BIRTHDAY --TIME TBC

Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks official birthday

Start: 13 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 13 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

WINDSOR - Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks her official birthday with a military ceremony in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK / MANDATORY 10-SECOND ON-SCREEN CREDIT TO "BBC STUDIOS EVENTS"/ NO USE AFTER 1000GMT ON SUNDAY JUNE 14, 2020

DIGITAL: NO USE UK / MANDATORY 10-SECOND ON-SCREEN CREDIT TO "BBC STUDIOS EVENTS"/ NO NEW USES AFTER 1000GMT ON SUNDAY JUNE 14, 2020 / MAXIMUM THREE MINUTES USE IN EDITED COVERAGE / EXISTING USES CAN REMAIN ONLINE IN PERPETUITY WITH MANDATORY 10-SECOND ON-SCREEN CREDIT

Source: BBC STUDIOS EVENTS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com