ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Viernes 12 de Junio de 2020
Por REUTERSJUN 12
12 de Junio de 2020

Solidarity rally hosted by the Racial Justice Network in Minneapolis

Start: 12 Jun 2020 22:06 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2020 22:30 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES - Aerials over a solidarity rally hosted by the Racial Justice Network and other groups in Minneapolis inspired by death of George Floyd while being held by police in Minneapolis street.

Un general cercano a Bolsonaro dijo que el Ejército no va a hacer un golpe, pero advirtió: “No tiren de la cuerda”

Luiz Eduardo Ramos descartó la posibilidad de que las Fuerzas Armadas rompan el régimen democrático y opinó que la sugerencia le resulta “ultrajante”
Celia Lora se vistió de Gatúbela y emocionó a sus seguidores

La playmate también subió otras dos fotos en las que muestra su voluptuosa figura
Concentración de facultades e incertidumbre: las principales críticas a la propuesta de fusión de órganos reguladores

El senador Ricardo Monreal, quien propuso la iniciativa, dijo estar dispuesto a llevarla a Parlamento Abierto para que sea enriquecida o mejorada; AMLO mostró su apoyo
El día que un ex comisionado de la PFP intentó matar a La Barbie en un operativo

La periodista Anabel Hernández narró que en 2012 recibió una carta de Édgar Valdez Villarreal en la que revela que en agosto de 2010, cuando lo detuvieron, en realidad buscaban asesinarlo
Brasil alcanzó las 41.828 muertes por coronavirus y se convirtió en el segundo país del mundo con más decesos, superando al Reino Unido

Sólo Estados Unidos, con casi 115.000 fallecidos, supera al país sudamericano, que además alcanzó los 828.810 casos confirmados de COVID-19
OMS alertó que la situación en México por COVID-19 es desafiante

Mike Ryan, director ejecutivo de la OMS para Emergencias Sanitarias, pidió a los jefes de estado de América Latina dar “mensajes coherentes” en la lucha contra la pandemia
Chile registró 6.754 contagios por coronavirus en un día, récord desde el inicio de la pandemia

También se reportaron 222 muertes en los últimas días, llevando el total a 2.870
Puerto Vallarta y Bahía Banderas reabrirán playas y hoteles desde este lunes

Operarán con una capacidad de entre el 25 y 30% para comenzar su proceso de recuperación económica
“Cicada 3301”, el misterioso acertijo de internet que nadie ha podido resolver

Algunos refieren que la organización recluta a las personas para formar parte de organizaciones de seguridad de EEUU como la CIA, otros apuntan a que se trata de un grupo satanista
Compararon a Irina Baeva con Karla Panini y así reaccionó Gabriel Soto

Usuarios de Instagram hicieron una serie de comentarios en los que señalaron que la rusa se había comportado igual que la ex lavandera
Mauricio Ochmann reveló que fue timado por unos doctores que lo sumieron en la angustia

El actor reveló que durante algunos años pensó que tenía una rara enfermedad
Por qué el Mencho le tendría más miedo al COVID-19 que a la DEA

El narcotraficantes de 53 años vive desde hace meses a salto de mata ante la cacería que emprendieron los dos países en su contra
Alerta por el avance de una “cepa más peligrosa” de coronavirus en el noroeste de Venezuela

Cómo el régimen venezolano escondió envíos de petróleo a China para evadir las sanciones de EEUU

Juan Guaidó afirmó que Venezuela se dirige a una “gesta democrática” y que está cerca el “fin de la dictadura”

Las fotos del hijo de Nicolás Maduro, rodeado de generales, que indignaron a militares venezolanos

Colombia expulsó de su territorio a un espía del régimen de Maduro que fingió ser un desertor del chavismo

Donald Trump, sobre la nueva zona autónoma en Seattle: “Recuperen su ciudad ahora. Si ustedes no lo hacen, yo lo haré"

La confianza de los consumidores subió más de lo esperado en Estados Unidos

Boris Johnson repudió el derribo de estatuas durante las protestas de Black Lives Matter: “Winston Churchill fue un héroe”

El régimen de Nicaragua demoró un vuelo de repatriación de estadounidenses en plena pandemia de coronavirus

Crece el escándalo: Zoom admitió que cerró cuentas de activistas pro democracia por orden del régimen chino y que lo seguirá haciendo

Celia Lora se vistió de Gatúbela y emocionó a sus seguidores

Concentración de facultades e incertidumbre: las principales críticas a la propuesta de fusión de órganos reguladores

El día que un ex comisionado de la PFP intentó matar a La Barbie en un operativo

OMS alertó que la situación en México por COVID-19 es desafiante

Puerto Vallarta y Bahía Banderas reabrirán playas y hoteles desde este lunes

La vicepresidenta de Colombia reconoció que su hermano fue condenado por narcotráfico en EEUU

Colombia expulsó de su territorio a un espía del régimen de Maduro que fingió ser un desertor del chavismo

Condenaron a tres empresarios colombianos por el caso de los sobornos de Odebrecht

Crisis en la frontera: Maduro limitó la recepción a los venezolanos que regresan y Colombia restringió los autobuses con migrantes hacia la zona

El ejército de Colombia detuvo a un sargento venezolano acusado de espiar unidades militares

Un ex agente de la AFI contó cómo le pidieron hacer inteligencia en el Instituto Patria

Chanel presentó su primer desfile virtual inspirado en la isla de Capri

Los nuevos tratamientos para la artritis reumatoidea permiten que cada vez más pacientes alcancen la remisión

El Senado creó una comisión Bicameral para investigar a la empresa Vicentin

Mientras el Gobierno avanza sobre Vicentin, crece el malestar del campo

Concentración de facultades e incertidumbre: las principales críticas a la propuesta de fusión de órganos reguladores

El día que un ex comisionado de la PFP intentó matar a La Barbie en un operativo

Brasil alcanzó las 41.828 muertes por coronavirus y se convirtió en el segundo país del mundo con más decesos, superando al Reino Unido

OMS alertó que la situación en México por COVID-19 es desafiante

Chile registró 6.754 contagios por coronavirus en un día, récord desde el inicio de la pandemia

Celia Lora se vistió de Gatúbela y emocionó a sus seguidores

“Compró una cama más grande”: los divertidos videos de Jimena Barón y Daniel Osvaldo en su vuelta a la convivencia

La preocupación de Jésica Cirio luego de que Martín Insaurralde diera positivo en el test de coronavirus

Compararon a Irina Baeva con Karla Panini y así reaccionó Gabriel Soto

Mauricio Ochmann reveló que fue timado por unos doctores que lo sumieron en la angustia

Vibrante minuto en Juventus-Milan: el penal que erró Cristiano Ronaldo y una patada criminal que terminó en expulsión

Fuerte sanción para una figura del Tottenham por una burla relacionada al coronavirus en sus redes sociales

Después del éxito de The Last Dance, otra leyenda de la NBA tendrá su documental

Polémico viaje de Cristiano Ronaldo a días del regreso del fútbol en Italia: las fotos que revelaron su ida a Portugal

Un entrenador del Ascenso, en grave estado luego de quedar en medio de un tiroteo

