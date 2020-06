ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-BRITAIN --NEW END TIME

Statue boarded up in London amid protests

Start: 12 Jun 2020 16:58 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2020 17:09 GMT

LONDON - Workers putting up protective scaffolding on Equestrian statue of Charles 1 near Trafalgar Square as Black Lives Matter activists protest in London.

