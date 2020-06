ADVISORY HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ANNIVERSARY -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS

HK marks anniversary of major anti-extradition protest

Start: 12 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

SHA TIN NEW TOWN PLAZA, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong protesters assemble in a mall that has previously seen clashes with law enforcement to chant slogans and sing pro-democracy songs on the anniversary of a major protest that marked a turning point in the city's movement against a controversial extradition treaty.

