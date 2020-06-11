ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-BRITAIN

Black Live Matter activists protest in London's Hyde Park

LONDON - Black Lives Matter activists plan a peaceful protest starting at London's Hyde Park and ending at Trafalgar Square. A rival protest is planned by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and the Democratic Football Lads Alliance "to protect" statues in Parliament Sq.

