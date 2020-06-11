Jueves 11 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-BRITAIN

Por REUTERSJUN 11
11 de Junio de 2020

Black Live Matter activists protest in London's Hyde Park

Start: 13 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 13 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: REUTERS WILL HAVE CREWS MONITORING BOTH PROTESTS - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON THE DAY

==

LONDON - Black Lives Matter activists plan a peaceful protest starting at London's Hyde Park and ending at Trafalgar Square. A rival protest is planned by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and the Democratic Football Lads Alliance "to protect" statues in Parliament Sq.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

