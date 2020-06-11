ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Protesters rally against death of George Floyd

Start: 11 Jun 2020 02:43 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS - Protesters rally against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

0245GMT - PORTLAND

Restrictions:

(NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com