Jueves 11 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 11
11 de Junio de 2020

Protesters rally against death of George Floyd

Start: 11 Jun 2020 02:43 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS - Protesters rally against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

0245GMT - PORTLAND

Restrictions:

(NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

EEUU superó los dos millones de casos de coronavirus

EEUU superó los dos millones de casos de coronavirus

¿Dybala y Cristiano Ronaldo no pueden jugar juntos? La polémica frase del técnico de la Juventus

¿Dybala y Cristiano Ronaldo no pueden jugar juntos? La polémica frase del técnico de la Juventus

El DT de la La Vecchia Signora habló en la previa del encuentro que tendrán como local ante el Milan este viernes, por la revancha de la Copa Italia
El DT de la La Vecchia Signora habló en la previa del encuentro que tendrán como local ante el Milan este viernes, por la revancha de la Copa Italia

Mario Villanueva ya cumple en su casa prisión domiciliaria después de 21 años entre cárceles y prófugo

Mario Villanueva ya cumple en su casa prisión domiciliaria después de 21 años entre cárceles y prófugo

Pasó 19 años en prisión y 21 desde que se fugó, tras ser acusado de lavado de dinero, delincuencia organizada y delitos contra la salud
Pasó 19 años en prisión y 21 desde que se fugó, tras ser acusado de lavado de dinero, delincuencia organizada y delitos contra la salud

“Era mi obligación salir del clóset”: Reymix, el ingeniero aeronáutico del IPN que se convirtió en el Rey de la Electrocumbia

“Era mi obligación salir del clóset”: Reymix, el ingeniero aeronáutico del IPN que se convirtió en el Rey de la Electrocumbia

El cantante publicó un video en YouTube para revelar su orientación sexual, aunque aseguró que hubo algunas personas que le aconsejaron no hacerlo porque perjudicaría su carrera
El cantante publicó un video en YouTube para revelar su orientación sexual, aunque aseguró que hubo algunas personas que le aconsejaron no hacerlo porque perjudicaría su carrera

México gastaría 40 millones de pesos en la participación de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 y necesitará apoyo del gobierno federal

México gastaría 40 millones de pesos en la participación de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 y necesitará apoyo del gobierno federal

En una reunión con diputados, representantes del COM y el COPAME pidieron a los legisladores apoyo en el presupuesto del próximo año
En una reunión con diputados, representantes del COM y el COPAME pidieron a los legisladores apoyo en el presupuesto del próximo año

Capturaron a un bombero vinculado al asesinato de la activista brasileña Marielle Franco

Capturaron a un bombero vinculado al asesinato de la activista brasileña Marielle Franco

El hombre es dueño de un automóvil donde se guardaron unos armamentos que luego fueron tirados al mar, entre los que presuntamente estaba el arma usada en el homicidio
El hombre es dueño de un automóvil donde se guardaron unos armamentos que luego fueron tirados al mar, entre los que presuntamente estaba el arma usada en el homicidio

Iggy Azalea sorprendió a sus fanáticos y reveló un gran secreto

Iggy Azalea sorprendió a sus fanáticos y reveló un gran secreto

La intérprete de "Fancy" compartió información privada a través de su cuenta de Instagram
La intérprete de "Fancy" compartió información privada a través de su cuenta de Instagram

De enfrentar al Milan y al Real Madrid a camillero de ambulancia: el rotundo cambio de vida de un ex defensor de Boca

De enfrentar al Milan y al Real Madrid a camillero de ambulancia: el rotundo cambio de vida de un ex defensor de Boca

Llegó al Xeneize como una gran promesa y con solo 20 años pegó el salto a Europa. Sin embargo, ocho años después anunció su retiro y hoy, con 31, trabaja como camillero
Llegó al Xeneize como una gran promesa y con solo 20 años pegó el salto a Europa. Sin embargo, ocho años después anunció su retiro y hoy, con 31, trabaja como camillero

Día de las mulas, qué significa y por qué se celebra durante el Jueves de Corpus

Día de las mulas, qué significa y por qué se celebra durante el Jueves de Corpus

Este festejo se conmemora 60 días después del Domingo de Resurrección
Este festejo se conmemora 60 días después del Domingo de Resurrección

Miércoles de los famosos en México: Tania Ruiz festejó el cumpleaños de su hija con su ex esposo y más

Miércoles de los famosos en México: Tania Ruiz festejó el cumpleaños de su hija con su ex esposo y más

El “negro” Araiza compartió imágenes de su departamento luego de ser inundado y Tania Rincón dijo que muchos de sus compañeros la etiquetaron y menospreciaron
El “negro” Araiza compartió imágenes de su departamento luego de ser inundado y Tania Rincón dijo que muchos de sus compañeros la etiquetaron y menospreciaron

Por qué Jalisco se convirtió en el bastión de Movimiento Ciudadano

Por qué Jalisco se convirtió en el bastión de Movimiento Ciudadano

El joven partido obtuvo notoriedad en el occidente de México, donde empezó a sumar alcaldías y votos que le dieron el poder en el último lustro primero en una de las ciudades más habitadas del país y después a nivel estatal
El joven partido obtuvo notoriedad en el occidente de México, donde empezó a sumar alcaldías y votos que le dieron el poder en el último lustro primero en una de las ciudades más habitadas del país y después a nivel estatal

Caso Giovanni López: por “tortura y homicidio” vinculan a proceso a tres policías de Jalisco

Caso Giovanni López: por “tortura y homicidio” vinculan a proceso a tres policías de Jalisco

Este hecho fue comparado en redes sociales con lo ocurrido en EEUU con George Floyd, quien fue asfixiado hasta la muerte
Este hecho fue comparado en redes sociales con lo ocurrido en EEUU con George Floyd, quien fue asfixiado hasta la muerte
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

La mexicanización de los cárteles colombianos para crear terror y el papel que juega Venezuela

La mexicanización de los cárteles colombianos para crear terror y el papel que juega Venezuela

Empresas chinas consideran dejar de usar buques petroleros vinculados a Venezuela por temor a las sanciones de Estados Unidos

Empresas chinas consideran dejar de usar buques petroleros vinculados a Venezuela por temor a las sanciones de Estados Unidos

El chavismo anunció que Venezuela superó los 2.500 casos de coronavirus y llegó a 23 muertos

El chavismo anunció que Venezuela superó los 2.500 casos de coronavirus y llegó a 23 muertos

La Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela informó que la inflación acumulada en lo que va del año es mayor al 400%

La Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela informó que la inflación acumulada en lo que va del año es mayor al 400%

Asesinaron a un comerciante argentino en Venezuela que llevaba dólares para comprar una casa

Asesinaron a un comerciante argentino en Venezuela que llevaba dólares para comprar una casa

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Donald Trump realizará el 19 de junio su primer mitín político desde el inicio de la pandemia de coronavirus

Donald Trump realizará el 19 de junio su primer mitín político desde el inicio de la pandemia de coronavirus

La Reserva Federal de EEUU estimó que 2020 terminará con una caída del PIB de 6,5% y una tasa de desempleo de 9,3%

La Reserva Federal de EEUU estimó que 2020 terminará con una caída del PIB de 6,5% y una tasa de desempleo de 9,3%

El desgarrador mensaje del hermano de George Floyd ante el Congreso de EEUU: “No merecía morir por 20 dólares”

El desgarrador mensaje del hermano de George Floyd ante el Congreso de EEUU: “No merecía morir por 20 dólares”

La fortuna de Bill Gates recibe un nuevo impulso tras el exitoso debut en la bolsa de su última inversión

La fortuna de Bill Gates recibe un nuevo impulso tras el exitoso debut en la bolsa de su última inversión

Aumentan los hospitalizados en Estados Unidos a dos semanas de las reuniones grupales del fin de semana largo

Aumentan los hospitalizados en Estados Unidos a dos semanas de las reuniones grupales del fin de semana largo

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

Mario Villanueva ya cumple en su casa prisión domiciliaria después de 21 años entre cárceles y prófugo

Mario Villanueva ya cumple en su casa prisión domiciliaria después de 21 años entre cárceles y prófugo

México gastaría 40 millones de pesos en la participación de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 y necesitará apoyo del gobierno federal

México gastaría 40 millones de pesos en la participación de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 y necesitará apoyo del gobierno federal

Día de las mulas, qué significa y por qué se celebra durante el Jueves de Corpus

Día de las mulas, qué significa y por qué se celebra durante el Jueves de Corpus

Miércoles de los famosos en México: Tania Ruiz festejó el cumpleaños de su hija con su ex esposo y más

Miércoles de los famosos en México: Tania Ruiz festejó el cumpleaños de su hija con su ex esposo y más

Por qué Jalisco se convirtió en el bastión de Movimiento Ciudadano

Por qué Jalisco se convirtió en el bastión de Movimiento Ciudadano

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

La mexicanización de los cárteles colombianos para crear terror y el papel que juega Venezuela

La mexicanización de los cárteles colombianos para crear terror y el papel que juega Venezuela

Colombia: el conmovedor alegato viral de un policía que se negó a desalojar de su casa a una familia humilde durante la cuarentena

Colombia: el conmovedor alegato viral de un policía que se negó a desalojar de su casa a una familia humilde durante la cuarentena

Colombia marcó un récord diario de 64 muertes por coronavirus

Colombia marcó un récord diario de 64 muertes por coronavirus

La Justicia colombiana expropiará ocho inmuebles del empresario Alex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

La Justicia colombiana expropiará ocho inmuebles del empresario Alex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

Amenaza mafiosa en Colombia: enviaron una corona fúnebre a un médico por la muerte de un paciente con coronavirus

Amenaza mafiosa en Colombia: enviaron una corona fúnebre a un médico por la muerte de un paciente con coronavirus

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Hace 120 años nacía Leopoldo Marechal, el escritor que puso patas arriba la literatura argentina

Hace 120 años nacía Leopoldo Marechal, el escritor que puso patas arriba la literatura argentina

Adelanto exclusivo de “Toda esta distancia”, de Paola Soto

Adelanto exclusivo de “Toda esta distancia”, de Paola Soto

Luján: cinco bebés y dos niños menores de dos años dieron positivo de COVID-19

Luján: cinco bebés y dos niños menores de dos años dieron positivo de COVID-19

La belleza del día: “Batato”, de Marcia Schvartz

La belleza del día: “Batato”, de Marcia Schvartz

No tienes “síndrome de la cabaña”, es que no quieres volver a la vida de mierda

No tienes “síndrome de la cabaña”, es que no quieres volver a la vida de mierda

logo-infobae-america

La belleza del día: “Batato”, de Marcia Schvartz

La belleza del día: “Batato”, de Marcia Schvartz

Mario Villanueva ya cumple en su casa prisión domiciliaria después de 21 años entre cárceles y prófugo

Mario Villanueva ya cumple en su casa prisión domiciliaria después de 21 años entre cárceles y prófugo

Capturaron a un bombero vinculado al asesinato de la activista brasileña Marielle Franco

Capturaron a un bombero vinculado al asesinato de la activista brasileña Marielle Franco

Día de las mulas, qué significa y por qué se celebra durante el Jueves de Corpus

Día de las mulas, qué significa y por qué se celebra durante el Jueves de Corpus

Por qué Jalisco se convirtió en el bastión de Movimiento Ciudadano

Por qué Jalisco se convirtió en el bastión de Movimiento Ciudadano

logo-teleshow

“Era mi obligación salir del clóset”: Reymix, el ingeniero aeronáutico del IPN que se convirtió en el Rey de la Electrocumbia

“Era mi obligación salir del clóset”: Reymix, el ingeniero aeronáutico del IPN que se convirtió en el Rey de la Electrocumbia

Iggy Azalea sorprendió a sus fanáticos y reveló un gran secreto

Iggy Azalea sorprendió a sus fanáticos y reveló un gran secreto

La Justicia dictó una restricción perimetral para el ex marido de Miss Bolivia, denunciado por violencia de género

La Justicia dictó una restricción perimetral para el ex marido de Miss Bolivia, denunciado por violencia de género

Miércoles de los famosos en México: Tania Ruiz festejó el cumpleaños de su hija con su ex esposo y más

Miércoles de los famosos en México: Tania Ruiz festejó el cumpleaños de su hija con su ex esposo y más

Diego Boneta sigue otra vez los pasos de Luis Miguel y ahora es la imagen de una aplicación de comida

Diego Boneta sigue otra vez los pasos de Luis Miguel y ahora es la imagen de una aplicación de comida

¿Dybala y Cristiano Ronaldo no pueden jugar juntos? La polémica frase del técnico de la Juventus

¿Dybala y Cristiano Ronaldo no pueden jugar juntos? La polémica frase del técnico de la Juventus

México gastaría 40 millones de pesos en la participación de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 y necesitará apoyo del gobierno federal

México gastaría 40 millones de pesos en la participación de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 y necesitará apoyo del gobierno federal

De enfrentar al Milan y al Real Madrid a camillero de ambulancia: el rotundo cambio de vida de un ex defensor de Boca

De enfrentar al Milan y al Real Madrid a camillero de ambulancia: el rotundo cambio de vida de un ex defensor de Boca

Empresarios que denunciaron a Ana Gabriela Guevara por corrupción sufrieron atentado con armas de fuego

Empresarios que denunciaron a Ana Gabriela Guevara por corrupción sufrieron atentado con armas de fuego

Su definición sobre Lionel Messi y la advertencia al Barcelona por Lautaro Martínez: seis frases de Samuel Eto’o

Su definición sobre Lionel Messi y la advertencia al Barcelona por Lautaro Martínez: seis frases de Samuel Eto’o