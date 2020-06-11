Jueves 11 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-ECONOMY --ORIGINAL LANGUAGE VER

Por REUTERSJUN 11
10 de Junio de 2020

China holds newser on economic situation amid coronavirus

Start: 11 Jun 2020 06:52 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2020 08:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The State Council will hold a news conference to talk about the economic situation in China which has been largely affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Speakers: Zhu Guangyao, the former vice minister of Ministry of Finance, Wang Zhaoxing, the former vice chairman of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, Yao Jingyuan, the former chief economist of the National Bureau of Statistics, and Liu Huan, the counselor of the State Council.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION (TBC)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Miami analiza un plan híbrido de reapertura de escuelas que combina clases presenciales y virtuales

Miami analiza un plan híbrido de reapertura de escuelas que combina clases presenciales y virtuales

Las clases volverán el 24 de agosto y se estima que ese será el método para hacerlo. Las autoridades anunciarán el plan oficial a fines de mes
Las clases volverán el 24 de agosto y se estima que ese será el método para hacerlo. Las autoridades anunciarán el plan oficial a fines de mes

Polémica en Chile por un programa de repatriación de migrantes a cambio de que no regresen al país en 9 años

Polémica en Chile por un programa de repatriación de migrantes a cambio de que no regresen al país en 9 años

El documento que deben firmar los migrantes para ser enviados a su país de origen también pide su renuncia a toda solicitud de residencia o de refugio. Próximamente será repatriado un grupo de colombianos
El documento que deben firmar los migrantes para ser enviados a su país de origen también pide su renuncia a toda solicitud de residencia o de refugio. Próximamente será repatriado un grupo de colombianos

La OMS aseguró que no sabe si el invierno hace más agresivo al coronavirus

La OMS aseguró que no sabe si el invierno hace más agresivo al coronavirus

En América del sur, las bajas temperaturas han sembrado el temor de una mayor virulencia en cuanto a la propagación del Covid-19
En América del sur, las bajas temperaturas han sembrado el temor de una mayor virulencia en cuanto a la propagación del Covid-19

El ejército de Colombia detuvo a un sargento venezolano acusado de espiar unidades militares

El ejército de Colombia detuvo a un sargento venezolano acusado de espiar unidades militares

El funcionario habría ingresado al territorio colombiano en “calidad de refugiado”
El funcionario habría ingresado al territorio colombiano en “calidad de refugiado”

Las estatuas se convirtieron en el blanco de la furia en las protestas contra el racismo: una de Cristóbal Colón fue decapitada en Boston y otra vandalizada en Miami

Las estatuas se convirtieron en el blanco de la furia en las protestas contra el racismo: una de Cristóbal Colón fue decapitada en Boston y otra vandalizada en Miami

Los movimientos vandálicos se replicaron alrededor del mundo, con diferentes figuras con pasado racista. Nancy Pelosi, líder demócrata en el Congreso, pidió el retiro de 11 estatuas de confederados que se opusieron al fin de la esclavitud
Los movimientos vandálicos se replicaron alrededor del mundo, con diferentes figuras con pasado racista. Nancy Pelosi, líder demócrata en el Congreso, pidió el retiro de 11 estatuas de confederados que se opusieron al fin de la esclavitud

De empacador de supermercado a exitoso youtuber: “Tito Charly”, el abuelito mexicano que comparte sus cualidades culinarias

De empacador de supermercado a exitoso youtuber: “Tito Charly”, el abuelito mexicano que comparte sus cualidades culinarias

A raíz de la pandemia de COVID-19, Carlos Elizondo perdió su empleo de “cerillito”, por lo que decidió iniciar su propio canal de cocina donde comparte recetas de deliciosos platillos
A raíz de la pandemia de COVID-19, Carlos Elizondo perdió su empleo de “cerillito”, por lo que decidió iniciar su propio canal de cocina donde comparte recetas de deliciosos platillos

La financiación del narco mexicano a los cárteles colombianos

La financiación del narco mexicano a los cárteles colombianos

El objetivo es e garantizar la producción de cocaína y proteger el traslado o abastecimiento de la misma en Estados Unidos
El objetivo es e garantizar la producción de cocaína y proteger el traslado o abastecimiento de la misma en Estados Unidos

Entre el estancamiento de la curva y la Nueva Normalidad: CDMX ante un nuevo panorama de COVID-19

Entre el estancamiento de la curva y la Nueva Normalidad: CDMX ante un nuevo panorama de COVID-19

Las autoridades informaron que aunque se ha estancado la curva, esto no quiere decir que el semáforo vaya a moverse del rojo al naranja
Las autoridades informaron que aunque se ha estancado la curva, esto no quiere decir que el semáforo vaya a moverse del rojo al naranja

Monterrey anuncia reapertura de comercios no esenciales a partir de este jueves

Monterrey anuncia reapertura de comercios no esenciales a partir de este jueves

La medida de apertura está basada en los indicadores estatales de salud para la reactivación económica y el semáforo epidemiológico
La medida de apertura está basada en los indicadores estatales de salud para la reactivación económica y el semáforo epidemiológico

“Si vamos todos presos, es un riesgo de nuestro negocio”: cuatro escuchas que involucran a los acusados argentinos en el FIFA Gate

“Si vamos todos presos, es un riesgo de nuestro negocio”: cuatro escuchas que involucran a los acusados argentinos en el FIFA Gate

A cinco años de la causa que revolucionó el mundo del fútbol, parte de las pruebas que confirmaron la estructura de sobornos
A cinco años de la causa que revolucionó el mundo del fútbol, parte de las pruebas que confirmaron la estructura de sobornos

La guía más completa para seguir La Liga de España en su reinicio: protocolos, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

La guía más completa para seguir La Liga de España en su reinicio: protocolos, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

La pelota volverá a rodar en el fútbol ibérico ¿Quiénes pelearán por el título? ¿Cuáles son los mejores partidos para ver? ¿Dónde se transmiten? ¿Cuáles son las novedades tecnológicas? Aquí, todas las respuestas
La pelota volverá a rodar en el fútbol ibérico ¿Quiénes pelearán por el título? ¿Cuáles son los mejores partidos para ver? ¿Dónde se transmiten? ¿Cuáles son las novedades tecnológicas? Aquí, todas las respuestas

Entrevista a Federico Higuaín: las críticas a su hermano Gonzalo, el vaticinio sobre Gallardo y su doble función en el DC United

Entrevista a Federico Higuaín: las críticas a su hermano Gonzalo, el vaticinio sobre Gallardo y su doble función en el DC United

El delantero, que se encuentra ante un nuevo desafío en la capital de Estados Unidos, rememoró su paso por River y se refirió a la chance de compartir equipo con su hermano
El delantero, que se encuentra ante un nuevo desafío en la capital de Estados Unidos, rememoró su paso por River y se refirió a la chance de compartir equipo con su hermano
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

El ejército de Colombia detuvo a un sargento venezolano acusado de espiar unidades militares

El ejército de Colombia detuvo a un sargento venezolano acusado de espiar unidades militares

La mexicanización de los cárteles colombianos para crear terror y el papel que juega Venezuela

La mexicanización de los cárteles colombianos para crear terror y el papel que juega Venezuela

Empresas chinas consideran dejar de usar buques petroleros vinculados a Venezuela por temor a las sanciones de Estados Unidos

Empresas chinas consideran dejar de usar buques petroleros vinculados a Venezuela por temor a las sanciones de Estados Unidos

El chavismo anunció que Venezuela superó los 2.500 casos de coronavirus y llegó a 23 muertos

El chavismo anunció que Venezuela superó los 2.500 casos de coronavirus y llegó a 23 muertos

La Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela informó que la inflación acumulada en lo que va del año es mayor al 400%

La Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela informó que la inflación acumulada en lo que va del año es mayor al 400%

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

EEUU registró 1.082 muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

EEUU registró 1.082 muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

“Moralmente imposible”: algunos anunciantes toman un tiempo fuera de Facebook

“Moralmente imposible”: algunos anunciantes toman un tiempo fuera de Facebook

Donald Trump realizará el 19 de junio su primer mitín político desde el inicio de la pandemia de coronavirus

Donald Trump realizará el 19 de junio su primer mitín político desde el inicio de la pandemia de coronavirus

La Reserva Federal de EEUU estimó que 2020 terminará con una caída del PIB de 6,5% y una tasa de desempleo de 9,3%

La Reserva Federal de EEUU estimó que 2020 terminará con una caída del PIB de 6,5% y una tasa de desempleo de 9,3%

El desgarrador mensaje del hermano de George Floyd ante el Congreso de EEUU: “No merecía morir por 20 dólares”

El desgarrador mensaje del hermano de George Floyd ante el Congreso de EEUU: “No merecía morir por 20 dólares”

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

De empacador de supermercado a exitoso youtuber: “Tito Charly”, el abuelito mexicano que comparte sus cualidades culinarias

De empacador de supermercado a exitoso youtuber: “Tito Charly”, el abuelito mexicano que comparte sus cualidades culinarias

La financiación del narco mexicano a los cárteles colombianos

La financiación del narco mexicano a los cárteles colombianos

Entre el estancamiento de la curva y la Nueva Normalidad: CDMX ante un nuevo panorama de COVID-19

Entre el estancamiento de la curva y la Nueva Normalidad: CDMX ante un nuevo panorama de COVID-19

Monterrey anuncia reapertura de comercios no esenciales a partir de este jueves

Monterrey anuncia reapertura de comercios no esenciales a partir de este jueves

“Es una mentira más de López Obrador”: Jorge Castañeda sobre el BOA

“Es una mentira más de López Obrador”: Jorge Castañeda sobre el BOA

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

El ejército de Colombia detuvo a un sargento venezolano acusado de espiar unidades militares

El ejército de Colombia detuvo a un sargento venezolano acusado de espiar unidades militares

El grupo terrorista ELN no descarta enfrentamientos con las tropas de EEUU que llegaron a Colombia

El grupo terrorista ELN no descarta enfrentamientos con las tropas de EEUU que llegaron a Colombia

La mexicanización de los cárteles colombianos para crear terror y el papel que juega Venezuela

La mexicanización de los cárteles colombianos para crear terror y el papel que juega Venezuela

Colombia: el conmovedor alegato viral de un policía que se negó a desalojar de su casa a una familia humilde durante la cuarentena

Colombia: el conmovedor alegato viral de un policía que se negó a desalojar de su casa a una familia humilde durante la cuarentena

Colombia marcó un récord diario de 64 muertes por coronavirus

Colombia marcó un récord diario de 64 muertes por coronavirus

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Grieta en el feminismo español: el PSOE acusa a Podemos de negar “la existencia del sexo biológico” y promover la “teoría queer”

Grieta en el feminismo español: el PSOE acusa a Podemos de negar “la existencia del sexo biológico” y promover la “teoría queer”

Con el foco puesto en la economía de la pospandemia, Alberto Fernández viajará a Catamarca y La Rioja

Con el foco puesto en la economía de la pospandemia, Alberto Fernández viajará a Catamarca y La Rioja

El municipio de Rosario denunciará ante la Justicia Federal los nuevos incendios en las islas entrerrianas del Río Paraná

El municipio de Rosario denunciará ante la Justicia Federal los nuevos incendios en las islas entrerrianas del Río Paraná

Alberto Fernández busca alternativas para evitar la expropiación de Vicentin ante el fuerte rechazo que causó su anuncio

Alberto Fernández busca alternativas para evitar la expropiación de Vicentin ante el fuerte rechazo que causó su anuncio

Ibuprofeno y coronavirus: “No tiene lógica tratar el COVID-19 sin un antiinflamatorio”

Ibuprofeno y coronavirus: “No tiene lógica tratar el COVID-19 sin un antiinflamatorio”

logo-infobae-america

Miami analiza un plan híbrido de reapertura de escuelas que combina clases presenciales y virtuales

Miami analiza un plan híbrido de reapertura de escuelas que combina clases presenciales y virtuales

Grieta en el feminismo español: el PSOE acusa a Podemos de negar “la existencia del sexo biológico” y promover la “teoría queer”

Grieta en el feminismo español: el PSOE acusa a Podemos de negar “la existencia del sexo biológico” y promover la “teoría queer”

Polémica en Chile por un programa de repatriación de migrantes a cambio de que no regresen al país en 9 años

Polémica en Chile por un programa de repatriación de migrantes a cambio de que no regresen al país en 9 años

La OMS aseguró que no sabe si el invierno hace más agresivo al coronavirus

La OMS aseguró que no sabe si el invierno hace más agresivo al coronavirus

El ejército de Colombia detuvo a un sargento venezolano acusado de espiar unidades militares

El ejército de Colombia detuvo a un sargento venezolano acusado de espiar unidades militares

logo-teleshow

“Daría la vida por ti”: Ashley Grace de Ha*Ash compartió un tierno momento con su sobrina recién nacida

“Daría la vida por ti”: Ashley Grace de Ha*Ash compartió un tierno momento con su sobrina recién nacida

“Era mi obligación salir del clóset”: Reymix, el ingeniero aeronáutico del IPN que se convirtió en el Rey de la Electrocumbia

“Era mi obligación salir del clóset”: Reymix, el ingeniero aeronáutico del IPN que se convirtió en el Rey de la Electrocumbia

Iggy Azalea sorprendió a sus fanáticos y reveló un gran secreto

Iggy Azalea sorprendió a sus fanáticos y reveló un gran secreto

La Justicia dictó una restricción perimetral para el ex marido de Miss Bolivia, denunciado por violencia de género

La Justicia dictó una restricción perimetral para el ex marido de Miss Bolivia, denunciado por violencia de género

Miércoles de los famosos en México: Tania Ruiz festejó el cumpleaños de su hija con su ex esposo y más

Miércoles de los famosos en México: Tania Ruiz festejó el cumpleaños de su hija con su ex esposo y más

“Si vamos todos presos, es un riesgo de nuestro negocio”: cuatro escuchas que involucran a los acusados argentinos en el FIFA Gate

“Si vamos todos presos, es un riesgo de nuestro negocio”: cuatro escuchas que involucran a los acusados argentinos en el FIFA Gate

La guía más completa para seguir La Liga de España en su reinicio: protocolos, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

La guía más completa para seguir La Liga de España en su reinicio: protocolos, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

Entrevista a Federico Higuaín: las críticas a su hermano Gonzalo, el vaticinio sobre Gallardo y su doble función en el DC United

Entrevista a Federico Higuaín: las críticas a su hermano Gonzalo, el vaticinio sobre Gallardo y su doble función en el DC United

¿Dybala y Cristiano Ronaldo no pueden jugar juntos? La polémica frase del técnico de la Juventus

¿Dybala y Cristiano Ronaldo no pueden jugar juntos? La polémica frase del técnico de la Juventus

México gastaría 40 millones de pesos en la participación de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 y necesitará apoyo del gobierno federal

México gastaría 40 millones de pesos en la participación de los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020 y necesitará apoyo del gobierno federal