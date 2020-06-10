Miércoles 10 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY SWEDEN-CRIME/PALME

Por REUTERSJUN 10
10 de Junio de 2020

Swedish prosecutor's conclusion on PM Palme's murder

Start: 10 Jun 2020 07:31 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2020 08:05 GMT

STOCKHOLM – Swedes may get an answer to the mystery of who shot Social Democrat Prime Minister Olof Palme when the Swedish prosecutor in charge of the case presents his conclusion to an investigation that has lasted 34 years.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SWEDISH PROSECUTION AUTHORITY AND SWEDISH POLICE AUTHORITY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sweden

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La Policía de Hong Kong utilizó pistolas con bolas de pimienta y gas para dispersar una manifestación contra la ley de extradición

La Policía de Hong Kong utilizó pistolas con bolas de pimienta y gas para dispersar una manifestación contra la ley de extradición

