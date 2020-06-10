Martes 9 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 10
10 de Junio de 2020

Protesters rally against death of George Floyd

Start: 09 Jun 2020 23:56 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2020 01:36 GMT

VARIOUS - Protesters rally against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

2356GMT - Hollywood, California

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Liga MX presentó su protocolo para el regreso a las competencias en la epidemia de COVID-19

En el documento se detalla cómo serían los partidos, así como el retorno a los entrenamientos
Una reina de belleza y el crimen que la convirtió en la “Viuda Negra”

Fue la primera Señorita México en la historia, pero el destino le preparaba a María Teresa Landa una jugada que la llevaría muy lejos del glamour de los concursos, pasarelas y cetros de belleza
Liga MX: otro futbolista de los PUMAS de la UNAM dio positivo a COVID-19

El equipo indicó que futbolista es asintomático y se encuentra en aislamiento, bajo la supervisión médica del club, de acuerdo con los protocolos de la Secretaría de Salud
Estados Unidos registró 819 muertes por coronavirus y el total de casos positivos ya roza los 2 millones

Monitoreo, cubrebocas y sanitización: así se graba una telenovela en plena pandemia

Una historia de telenovela puede verse modificada por la crisis sanitaria, y sus protagonistas deben tomar las precauciones debidas
El entrenador del Barcelona reveló en qué se parecen Lionel Messi y Michael Jordan

A días del regreso del fútbol en España, Quique Setién realizó una analogía entre su capitán y la leyenda de la NBA. Los detalles
México: expertos alertaron por el rezago en la administración de justicia debido a la pandemia de coronavirus

El país ya tenía un fuerte retraso en el tema: un estudio reveló que, en 2019, 99 de cada 100 delitos que se denunciaban no fueron esclarecidos
Una familia de médicos perdió a padre e hija por culpa del COVID-19

La familia Khanna ayudó a salvar vidas durante la emergencia sanitaria en EEUU, pero dos de ellos no pudieron sobrevivir al coronavirus
El mal momento que pasó Mario Balotelli en la puerta del centro de entrenamiento del Brescia

El elenco de la Serie A le negó el acceso al delantaro por haber regresado un día antes de la finalización del certificado médico que había presentado
Internautas no dejaron pasar la oportunidad para publicar memes sobre el BOA

El plan fue presentado en la conferencia mañanera por el vocero de la presidencia, Jesús Cuevas
COVID-19 en México: suman 14,649 muertos y 124,301 casos confirmados

El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, manifestó “deseo con toda mi alma que ya termine esta pesadilla”
Fiscalía investiga a Cruz Azul por compra de futbolistas a sobreprecio

Alfredo Álvarez declaró ante la FGR y detalló cómo funcionaba el desvío de recursos de la Cooperativa
Nicolás Maduro y Juan Guaidó, un pulso por el control del oro de Londres

La Justicia colombiana expropiará ocho inmuebles del empresario Alex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

Buques petroleros que navegaban hacia Venezuela para cargar crudo se retiraron por temor a sanciones de Estados Unidos

El chavismo admitió que la inflación acumulada de 2020 en Venezuela es del 295,9 %, pero la oposición tiene una cifra más alta

“Otra humillación más que no podemos aceptar”: militares retirados están indignados por la bolsa de alimentos que les da Maduro

Miami Beach: aumentan los exámenes de COVID-19 y de anticuerpos desde el automóvil

La Marina de EEUU incautó cargamentos de drogas valuados en USD 400 millones

Nueva Jersey levantó el confinamiento y elevó el límite de personas que se pueden reunir en público

Lecciones del pasado: por qué las nuevas protestas contra el racismo son diferentes y qué consecuencias podrían tener

Así fue el último adiós a George Floyd en Houston

Liga MX presentó su protocolo para el regreso a las competencias en la epidemia de COVID-19

Una reina de belleza y el crimen que la convirtió en la “Viuda Negra”

Liga MX: otro futbolista de los PUMAS de la UNAM dio positivo a COVID-19

Monitoreo, cubrebocas y sanitización: así se graba una telenovela en plena pandemia

México: expertos alertaron por el rezago en la administración de justicia debido a la pandemia de coronavirus

La Justicia colombiana expropiará ocho inmuebles del empresario Alex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

Amenaza mafiosa en Colombia: enviaron una corona fúnebre a un médico por la muerte de un paciente con coronavirus

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

Preocupación en Colombia: las disidencias de las FARC duplicaron sus miembros armados en el último año

Vicentin: el representante del Gobierno que viajó a Santa Fe abandonó el hotel acompañado por la policía

Coronavirus en la Argentina: el servicio de la línea H de subte está interrumpido por cuatro casos de COVID-19

Newsletter del día: La distancia es azul

Confirmaron el primer contagio de coronavirus en Formosa y sólo queda una provincia sin casos en el país

Los empresarios más importantes del país rechazaron la intervención en Vicentin

Una reina de belleza y el crimen que la convirtió en la “Viuda Negra”

Estados Unidos registró 819 muertes por coronavirus y el total de casos positivos ya roza los 2 millones

México: expertos alertaron por el rezago en la administración de justicia debido a la pandemia de coronavirus

Newsletter del día: La distancia es azul

Una familia de médicos perdió a padre e hija por culpa del COVID-19

Monitoreo, cubrebocas y sanitización: así se graba una telenovela en plena pandemia

El video de Virginia Lago que fue tendencia en las redes: le enseña a usar la tarjeta de débito a los adultos mayores

Nazarena Vélez fue criticada por su peso y no dudó en responder: “Lamentablemente, seguimos atrasando”

La respuesta de Julieta Prandi, tras los dichos de Flor Torrente sobre la “incómoda” convivencia en “Atrapados en el museo”

La angustia del hijo de Tristán por la dramática situación del actor: “Me duele ver a mi papá en una silla de ruedas”

Liga MX presentó su protocolo para el regreso a las competencias en la epidemia de COVID-19

Liga MX: otro futbolista de los PUMAS de la UNAM dio positivo a COVID-19

El entrenador del Barcelona reveló en qué se parecen Lionel Messi y Michael Jordan

El mal momento que pasó Mario Balotelli en la puerta del centro de entrenamiento del Brescia

Fiscalía investiga a Cruz Azul por compra de futbolistas a sobreprecio

