ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 10
10 de Junio de 2020

Protesters rally against death of George Floyd

Start: 10 Jun 2020 02:29 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS - Protesters rally against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

0229GMT - DENVER, Civic Center Park

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

